Report: Fashion Drives Courier Demands in Nigeria on InDrive, Beats Food & Drinks

Oluchi Chibuzor

inDrive, a global mobility and delivery services platform, has revealed that clothing and footwear emerged as the most frequently delivered items through its courier service in Nigeria during the first half of 2026.

The data, drawn from approximately 5,000 inDrive.Courier on orders placed across Nigeria between January and June 2026 show that clothing and footwear accounted for 39.5 per cent of classified deliveries, ahead of food and drinks at 27.8 per cent. The findings also showed increasing demand for deliveries across other lifestyle categories.

While cosmetics, beauty products, and eyewear accounted for 10 per cent of deliveries, electronics accounted for 5.8 per cent, documents and papers for 4 per cent, and medicines and pharmacy products for 3 per cent, reflecting the growing reliance on inDrive.Courier for both personal and business deliveries.

Within the food and drinks category, rice and fruits ranked among the most frequently delivered items, while local favourites such as jollof rice, shawarma, tigernut drink and parfait also featured prominently, reflecting the diversity of consumer preferences across the country.

Speaking on the findings, the Country Manager inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, explained that the results are a clear indication of how consumers and entrepreneurs are increasingly relying on the platform to move products quickly, safely, affordably and conveniently.

“The fact that clothing and footwear account for the largest share of deliveries in Nigeria reflects how people and businesses are using inDrive.Courier to power commerce beyond everyday errands. Whether it’s a fashion vendor fulfilling customer orders, a beauty entrepreneur delivering products or an individual sending personal items, we’re committed to providing a reliable, affordable and secure delivery experience that supports businesses and meets the evolving needs of our users,” Oladimeji said.

To support safe and reliable deliveries, inDrive.Courier has incorporated multiple security features, including courier identity verification during registration, transparent courier profiles that show ratings and completed deliveries, real-time tracking from pickup to drop-off, shareable tracking links, and optional one-time password (OTP) verification to confirm successful delivery.

inDrive.Courier is available across Nigeria through the inDrive app, enabling individuals and businesses to send fashion items, food, documents, electronics and other packages conveniently on demand.