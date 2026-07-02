Willie Nwokoye Emerges AMTY Community Service Icon of the Year

Former Principal Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Sir Willie Nwokoye, has been named the recipient of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Community Service Icon of the Year Award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to community development, public service and humanitarian initiatives.

Nwokoye, an indigene of Amawbia, is being honoured for decades of dedicated service spanning journalism, investment banking, public administration and grassroots community development.

He served as Principal Secretary to the Anambra State Government from March 18, 2014, to 2022, becoming the longest-serving occupant of the office after completing an uninterrupted eight-year tenure under the administration of former Governor Willie Obiano.

Before joining public service, Nwokoye built a distinguished career in the financial sector, spending 10 years in merchant and investment banking where he rose to become Head of Financial Advisory at FBN Capital, the investment banking arm of the First Bank Group. He also worked as a senior adviser in a South-South state’s Ministry of Finance under First Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

His professional career equally traversed journalism and consultancy. He worked as a Senior Financial Journalist with African Concord, published in London, and was a member of the editorial board of the Nigerian Financial Post. He later served in senior management at a multidisciplinary consultancy, coordinating multinational teams on specialised assignments.

During his banking career, Nwokoye developed expertise in mergers and acquisitions as well as privatisation advisory, participating in several landmark transactions within Nigeria’s financial sector, including advisory roles in the privatisation of Delta Steel Company and the Eleme Petrochemical Complex.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Nwokoye has earned widespread recognition for his commitment to preserving Igbo cultural heritage and promoting community development.

Driven by a desire to honour individuals and institutions that contributed to the reintegration of the Igbo people after the Nigerian Civil War, he initiated The Nigerian Classics, a radio music programme that celebrated the contributions of post-war Igbo pop, funk and rock musicians to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

His efforts culminated in organising a landmark reunion concert for legendary Igbo pop, funk and rock musicians in 2017, an initiative that earned him recognition as Patron of the Popstars of the ’70s.

His record of community service in Amawbia has also been widely acknowledged. Through personal interventions and advocacy, he facilitated the construction of several roads within his community and the procurement and installation of four 500KVA, 11/0.415KV electricity transformers that continue to serve residents.

He has also sponsored the construction of houses for vulnerable members of the community and initiated several legacy projects, including the iconic monument street gates in Amawbia and the Ibobo Square, a public recreational space that comes alive annually with elaborate Christmas light displays, fostering unity and community celebration during the festive season.

An economist by training, Nwokoye is an alumnus of the University of Jos and holds an MBA from the University of Ibadan. He has also attended executive programmes at leading international institutions, including ESA/Satellitebild in Sweden, Euromoney programmes in London and the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States.

A respected traditional title holder, he has been honoured with the titles of Dike Eze-Akaa (2007), Ibobo Amawbia (2018) and Dike Ezeakaa Di Iche (2024), in recognition of his service to his community.

The Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards said the Community Service Icon of the Year category recognises individuals whose selfless service, leadership and enduring contributions have significantly improved the lives of people and strengthened community development.

The award further underscores Nwokoye’s legacy as a public servant and community leader whose impact extends beyond government into culture, infrastructure, philanthropy and grassroots development.