Plateau Group Lauds Tinubu, Mutfwang Over Akwanga-Jos Highway Reconstruction

The Plateau Vanguard for Democracy (PVD) has commended Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for what it described as his sustained efforts in drawing the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government to the deplorable condition of the Akwanga-Jos highway.

The group also praised President Tinubu for approving and flagging off the reconstruction of the strategic road, saying the intervention would bring huge relief to motorists, commuters, traders and communities along the corridor.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Chris Ishaku, PVD said Governor Mutfwang had demonstrated focus, persistence and responsible leadership by repeatedly engaging top officials of the Federal Government on the urgent need to reconstruct the road.

According to the group, the governor’s regular visits to Abuja and consultations with key federal authorities were not in vain, as they helped to place the road project on the front burner of national attention.

PVD noted that the Akwanga-Jos highway is not only critical to Plateau State but also serves as a major economic and security route linking the North Central region to other parts of the country.

The group said the flag-off of the reconstruction was another proof that constructive engagement between state and federal authorities can produce meaningful results for the people.

While stressing that the project should not be reduced to mere political gain, PVD said it was clear that Governor Mutfwang’s movement to the All Progressives Congress, APC, had made it easier for him to canvass support for Plateau’s development needs at the federal level.

“This is not about political celebration. It is about the welfare of the people. However, we must also acknowledge that the governor’s alignment with the ruling party has opened wider doors of engagement and made it easier for him to push Plateau’s case before the Federal Government,” Ishaku said.

The group urged citizens of Plateau State and other road users to be patient and supportive as the reconstruction begins, noting that the long-term benefits of the project would outweigh the temporary inconveniences likely to arise during construction.

PVD said when completed, the project would reduce travel time, improve trade, enhance security movement, cut down accidents and boost economic activities across Plateau, Nasarawa and neighbouring states.

It called on contractors handling the project to ensure quality delivery and urged communities along the route to cooperate fully with government agencies and construction workers.

The group further assured Governor Mutfwang of continued support, saying his commitment to infrastructure, peace and development had shown that he remained focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Plateau State.