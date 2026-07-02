Oyo 2027: Adelabu Loses Out As APC Unveils Alli As Guber Candidate 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, unveiled the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Sharafadeen Alli, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general election.

This is just as it also unveiled Adesoji Adedeji as Alli’s running mate in Ibadan.

The presentation of nomination forms to the duo comes more than a month after the APC held its governorship primary election in the state, with the former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, among the aspirants.

The Oyo APC later dismissed as fake the governorship primary election result circulating on social media and some news platforms, stating that no official result had been released at the state level, and only the APC national secretariat was authorised to announce the final outcome after due collation and verification of results.

The Deputy National Auditor of the party, Hon. Gbenga Olayemi, while speaking at the unveiling, urged all APC members in Oyo State to support the party and its candidates in the elections.

He said the party members’ acceptance of the candidates would make the journey to the Oyo State Government House in 2027 a collective effort.

“On behalf of the leadership of our great party, I hereby officially present to Senator Sharafadeen Alli the nomination form from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s authentic candidate in 2027,” he said.

Alli, who is the current senator representing Oyo South Senatorial district, in his acceptance speech, announced the nomination of Adedeji from Ogbomoso area of Oyo State as his running mate in the forthcoming election.

He described his victory at the primary election as a victory for unity, perseverance, democracy, enduring peace and prosperity in the state.

The APC governorship candidate said his victory also belonged to every party member who believes in the ideals of progressive politics.

The APC Chairman in the state, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, in his remarks, said the time had come to move from being an opposition party, as it had been for about eight years, to a ruling party.

This, Adeyemo said, would be possible if party members could put past grievances aside and work together as true party members.

The event also featured the unveiling of candidates contesting for Senate, House of Representatives, and state House of Assembly seats.

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