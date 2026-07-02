Namadi Woos Investors with N902bn Capital

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, yesterday declared that the state is open for business, as he unveiled a N902 billion investment-driven budget and a pipeline of bankable projects.

He urged local and foreign investors to take advantage of emerging opportunities across agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, healthcare and infrastructure in the state.

Speaking at the opening of the Second Jigawa State Economic and Investment Summit (J-INVEST 2026) held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Dutse, the governor said the state had moved beyond investment promotion to actual project delivery, having facilitated 64 realised investments in the last three years.

The summit, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, ministers, governors, lawmakers, diplomats, development partners and business leaders, was convened on the theme: ‘Unlocking Opportunities, Driving Sustainable Growth for a Greater Jigawa’.

Namadi said his administration had deliberately positioned Jigawa as one of Nigeria’s most attractive investment destinations through policy reforms, infrastructure expansion, and investor-friendly initiatives.

According to him, the state’s 2026 budget of nearly N902 billion allocates 76.9 per cent, amounting to over N693 billion, to capital expenditure, while more than N396 billion is dedicated to economic sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, energy, commerce and industrial development.

He added that over N310 billion had also been earmarked for education and healthcare to strengthen human capital needed for sustainable economic growth.

“We are investing in the public foundations on which private capital can build, operate, and grow,” the governor said.

Highlighting Jigawa State’s competitive advantages, Namadi said the state possesses over 24,700 square kilometres of fertile agricultural land, more than 411,000 hectares of Fadama wetlands suitable for year-round farming, abundant irrigation resources, a youthful workforce and strategic access to regional markets across northern Nigeria and neighbouring Niger Republic.

He noted that Jigawa State remains Nigeria’s leading producer and exporter of sesame and hibiscus, and one of the country’s major producers of wheat, rice, sorghum, millet, tomatoes, and vegetables.

The governor disclosed that investment opportunities currently available span commercial agriculture, agro-processing, renewable energy, livestock development, irrigation, healthcare, medical education, logistics, real estate, digital economy, mining, manufacturing, transport, cross-border trade, the Maigatari Border Free Zone, and the Gagarawa Industrial Park.

Namadi also highlighted ongoing flagship projects, including the Dangote Rice Mill, expected to process 350 tons of rice daily upon completion, alongside about 20 other rice mills with a combined processing capacity of 1,800 tons per day.

He said the projects would create thousands of jobs, strengthen food security, and generate sustainable returns for investors.

The governor further announced that the state had allocated about 13,000 hectares of land for investment projects under its Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land-Intensive Agriculture (FRILIA), designed to provide transparent land access while protecting host communities.

He said the government had completed 25 of the 26 inherited road projects covering about 340 kilometres and awarded 48 additional road contracts spanning more than 1,000 kilometres to improve connectivity and ease the movement of goods and services.

On energy, Namadi said Jigawa State was partnering the Rural Electrification Agency and Kano Electricity Distribution Company to establish solar-powered mini-grids, while state-owned solar projects currently under testing are expected to generate about seven megawatts of electricity for hospitals, water facilities and other public institutions.

He commended the economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, saying improved macroeconomic stability and business environment reforms had boosted investor confidence across Nigeria.

The governor called on investors, development partners, and financial institutions to translate discussions at the summit into concrete investments.

“Bring serious ideas to Jigawa State, and you will find a government ready to engage, facilitate, and follow through,” he said.

Namadi expressed optimism that J-INVEST 2026 would produce investment agreements, financing commitments, memoranda of understanding and bankable projects capable of creating jobs, expanding businesses and accelerating economic growth.

He urged participants to ensure that the summit would be remembered not merely for speeches and ceremonies but for completed factories, expanded farms, improved infrastructure, thriving enterprises, and greater prosperity for the people of Jigawa State.