Harry Kane’s Two Late Goals Against DR Congo Qualify Three Lions  for Last 16

England were spared one of the biggest humiliations in their World Cup history by Harry Kane’s two late goals as they came from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 in Atlanta to reach the last 16.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 15 minutes away from an embarrassing exit as DR Congo defended the early lead given to them by Brian Cipenga.

It was then that captain and talisman Kane came to the rescue by heading the equaliser after 75 minutes, before lashing in a stunning winner on the turn with four minutes left.

DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi made a string of magnificent saves to keep England at bay – although Yoane Wissa hit the post with the goal at his mercy on the stroke of half-time.

The miss kept England, who had put in a largely dreadful performance, in the game.

And with time running out, Kane came to the rescue once more with a superb header from substitute Anthony Gordon’s cross.

Kane’s fifth goal of this World Cup was even better. He collected the ball on the edge of the box, turned, strode forward and flashed a powerful right-foot finish high past Mpasi to dig England out of massive hole.

England will now face co-hosts Mexico at their Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Monday, 6 July (1. a.m.)