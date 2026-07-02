Firms to Scale Digital Banking Services across Africa

Stories by Emma Okonji

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, and Temenos, a global leader in banking technology, have signed a partnership deal, wherein Interswitch will adopt Temenos technology to enhance its digital banking capabilities, supporting its growth and expanding access to modern financial services across the continent.

Speaking about the partnership, Managing Director for Digital Infrastructure & Managed Services (Systegra) at Interswitch, Jonah Adams, said: “By adopting Temenos’ cloud-native, composable platform, Interswitch gains the flexibility and scalability to accelerate its next phase of growth and deliver banking services that meet the needs of African markets. This is a pivotal moment for Interswitch as we accelerate our expansion beyond payments and reimagine digital banking for Africa. Our partnership with Temenos is strategic in that it allows us to introduce a highly configurable banking platform that leverages the latest cloud technologies into our technology stack. Temenos delivers on this and brings an unmatched breadth and depth of capability to support our vision and scale our services across the continent.”

Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos, William Moroney, said: “Interswitch is an important new customer and partner for Temenos in Africa. The collaboration underscores the adaptability of our platform to power innovative banking services tailored to the needs of African markets. Interswitch’s strong presence across the continent also extends our reach and further strengthens our ecosystem and partner network.”