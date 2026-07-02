  • Wednesday, 1st July, 2026

Coy Showcases AI-powered Smart Living at Expo

Business | 4 seconds ago

LG Electronics has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing innovation and smart living across Africa by participating as a supporting sponsor at the Africa Technology Expo (ATE) 2026, where the company is showcasing its latest portfolio of premium consumer electronics and home appliance innovations.

The two-day expo, themed: ‘Strengthening Africa’s Enterprise Technology Ecosystem Through Collaboration And Innovation’, brought together industry leaders, technology innovators, multinational companies, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for cross-border partnerships and digital transformation across the continent.

Speaking on LG’s participation, Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. H.S. ji, said: “Africa Technology Expo provides an excellent platform to engage with innovators, businesses, and consumers who are shaping the future of technology across the continent. At LG, innovation goes beyond creating advanced products, it is about developing meaningful solutions that improve everyday life.

“Our participation reflects our commitment to supporting Africa’s digital transformation while introducing intelligent technologies that make homes and workplaces smarter, healthier, and more energy-efficient.”

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