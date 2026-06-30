LASEPA Introduces Mandatory Digital Training for Noise Pollution Offenders

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has introduced mandatory digital environmental training and certification for individuals and organisations that violate the state’s noise pollution regulations as part of efforts to strengthen environmental compliance through technology-driven solutions.

The initiative forms part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between LASEPA and Simplified IQ Labs Limited at the agency’s headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja, aimed at enhancing scientific and digital approaches to noise pollution management and environmental regulation across the state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Monday, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, explained that the partnership represents a significant step towards building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Lagos by deploying innovative technology to improve environmental governance.

According to him, the agreement will modernise noise pollution management through digital tools for environmental reporting, compliance monitoring, documentation and enforcement, while promoting environmental responsibility through education and stakeholder engagement rather than relying solely on punitive measures.

Ajayi explained: “Under the new framework, individuals and organisations found guilty of violating environmental noise regulations would be required to undergo compulsory digital environmental training designed to improve awareness of environmental laws, encourage responsible environmental practices and promote long-term compliance.”

He added that participants, who successfully complete the training and meet compliance requirements, would receive verifiable digital certification.

The LASEPA boss also disclosed that the collaboration would establish a unified digital platform that would enable environmental infractions to be reported, tracked, monitored and resolved more efficiently.

He noted that the platform would also provide residents and communities with greater opportunities to report environmental violations.

Describing the initiative as transformative, the general manager said integrating digital technology into environmental enforcement would enhance transparency, accountability, compliance monitoring and public confidence in the agency’s operations.

“The collaboration reflects the Lagos State Government’s commitment to strengthening environmental governance by adopting transparent, efficient and digitally enabled regulatory systems,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Simplified IQ Labs Limited, Sam Obi, said the partnership demonstrates the Lagos State Government’s commitment to embracing innovative solutions that strengthen environmental protection, particularly in the area of noise pollution, while promoting compliance through education, technology and strategic partnerships.

Also speaking, the Director of the agency’s Noise Control Unit, Abosede Natufe, urged residents, businesses, institutions, religious organisations and other stakeholders to support the initiative by adopting responsible environmental practices and working collectively towards achieving a cleaner, quieter, healthier and more sustainable state.