CDD Empowers Katsina Journalists with Peacebuilding, Conflict Reporting Skills

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has trained journalists in Katsina State on peacebuilding, ethical reporting and conflict analysis as part of efforts to foster social cohesion and strengthen community resilience across Nigeria’s North-West region.

The two-day capacity-building workshop, organised by CDD in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Mercy Corps, with funding support from the European Union, equipped media practitioners with the skills needed to report conflicts responsibly and contribute to sustainable peace.

The training themed ‘From Conflict to Cohesion: The Journalists’ Role in Building Peace in Communities’, was held under the Conflict Prevention, Crisis Response and Resilience Project being implemented by CDD, IOM, and Mercy Corps.

Speaking during a session on conflict analysis, CDD’s Regional Programme Manager, John Dash Lazing, stressed that responsible journalism and accurate information dissemination are vital to maintaining peace and stability in society.

He urged journalists to embrace ethical and peace-oriented reporting practices to strengthen social cohesion and help prevent violent conflicts, particularly in fragile communities across Katsina and other states in the region.

Describing the media as a “double-edged sword,” Lazing noted that journalists possess the power to either promote peace or exacerbate tensions, depending on how information is reported by them.

According to him, a poor understanding of the root causes of conflicts often results in misinformation, which can further deepen divisions and heighten insecurity.

He challenged media practitioners to critically examine conflicts, understand their underlying causes and present information in ways that do not inflame emotions or escalate violence.

Lazing said, “Journalists are very key and strategic actors in every fragile environment. They have the power to make peace and build peace, but they also possess the capacity to create conflict. That is why we considered it important to engage them as critical stakeholders in promoting social cohesion.

“I call on you to critically analyse conflicts, understand the underlying factors, and present information in a manner that promotes understanding rather than division.”

He also encouraged stronger communication and collaboration within the media industry to ensure that news and information disseminated to the public support ongoing peacebuilding efforts.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of the IOM Sub-Office, Jean Nahesi Kutumbakana, emphasised that credible information remains a cornerstone of conflict prevention and peaceful coexistence.

He advocated stronger institutional collaboration among journalists and urged media organisations to work more closely with the Katsina State Ministry of Information and Culture to enhance the credibility and reach of peace messaging.

According to him, such partnerships would help coordinate media programming more effectively and ensure that peacebuilding narratives receive adequate attention across different platforms.