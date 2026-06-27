PDP Berates Ebonyi Governor for Threatening To Consume’ Opposition

.Party inaugurates female youth wing for election mobilisation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday berated the Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, over a recent political rally where he allegedly threatened to “consume” and destroy any opposition in the state.

The party also condemned the governor for seeking to drag the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, into his growing political misfortunes.

PDP also inaugurated a female youth wing to help the mobilisation of voters in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Jungudo, said ”Ordinarily, such statements would not deserve a response. However, it has become necessary to expose the desperation behind the governor’s recent utterances and remind him that we are not unaware of his antecedents and tendencies toward inflammatory conduct whenever he finds himself under political pressure.

”These unfortunate statements clearly expose a Governor who is increasingly troubled by the prospect of his rejection by the people of Ebonyi State in 2027.”

According to the PDP spokesman, ”Having failed to deliver meaningful dividends of democracy to the people of Ebonyi State, Governor Nwifuru has now resorted to searching for scapegoats and manufacturing conspiracy theories in a desperate bid to secure cheap public sympathy ahead of the next election.

”Instead of engaging in political blackmail, spreading unfounded allegations and threatening to use state resources against the opposition, the governor should devote his energy to explaining to the people of Ebonyi State why, after more than three years in office, his administration struggles to point to projects that have meaningfully impacted the lives of the people.”

Accusing the governor of misappropriation of state funds, Jungudo said, ”At the inception of Governor Nwifuru’s administration, a staggering N24 billion was reportedly spent on the renovation of the Ebonyi Airport. More than two years later, the airport remains commercially unviable and has failed to attract any significant economic activity or deliver meaningful benefits to the people of the state.

”Rather than making threats and chasing imaginary enemies, Governor Nwifuru should explain to Ebonyi people the undisclosed beneficiaries of the overseas scholarship programme, the poor state of basic education, the uncompleted two-kilometre road projects across local government areas and the billions budgeted for traditional rulers’ palaces with little or no visible results.”

Jungudo said that the PDP rejects in its entirety the governor’s attempt to drag Chief Wike into his political misfortunes.

He said, ”Chief Wike is not Governor Nwifuru’s political mate and should not be drawn into the governor’s self-inflicted challenges. The truth is that Governor Nwifuru’s challenge is not Chief Wike; his challenge is the people of Ebonyi State who are yearning for competent leadership and genuine development.

”If Governor Nwifuru is worried about the next election, he should direct his attention to the PDP governorship candidate, Ambassador (Dr.) Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, who will confront and defeat him at the ballot box.

”The 2027 election will not be about propaganda, intimidation or blackmail; it will be about performance, accountability and the welfare of Ebonyi people.

”We call on Security Agencies and Civil Society Organizations to take serious note of the Governor’s disturbing remarks about “consuming” opposition members and leaders in the state. Such language is unbecoming of a public office holder and has the potential to heighten political tension in the state. Political disagreements must never be reduced to threats or rhetorics capable of endangering lives and undermining democratic participation.

”Should anything untoward happen to any of our supporter, leader or candidate in Ebonyi State, particularly our governorship candidate, Ambassador (Dr.) Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, or any member of his family, Nigerians already knows where to direct attention and demand answers.

”If the governor truly wishes to “consume” the people of Ebonyi State, let him do so through visible developmental projects, effective governance and tangible improvements in their living conditions and not through threats, intimidation and hostile political rhetoric,” Jungudo stated.

The PDP therefore urged the people of Ebonyi to remain steadfast and prepare to use the power of their votes to enthrone responsible leadership in 2027.

He added that the ballot remains the most powerful instrument of democratic change, and through it the people will render their verdict on the performance of the current administration. No amount of blackmail, intimidation or diversionary tactics can alter that reality.”

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, yesterday inaugurated the party’s female wing urging them to mobilise Nigerians across the 774 local government areas to mobilise Nigerians to vote and campaign for the party in the 2027 general elections.

The PDP National Youth Leader, Ambassador Ibrahim Aboki, said that the primary objectives of the female youth wing of the party is to strengthen the grassroots. ”The primary objective of this mobilization effort is to strengthen the grassroots base of the PDP and reposition the Party for future electoral success.

”Based on our projected administrative network of 288,630 members across both Male and Female structures, each executive member will be encouraged to identify, mobilise, and support at least 20 prospective voters and committed PDP members within their communities.

”While the PDP Male Youth will drive youth mobilisation broadly, the PDP Female Youth Wing will focus specifically on mobilizing female youths across the country.

”With this robust structure and clearly defined responsibilities, we project that the PDP can build a voter support base of not less than ten million votes, all things being equal. To achieve this objective, we intend to harmonise the energies, resources, and activities of support groups and affiliated organisations under a coordinated framework that promotes unity, vibrancy, and sustained political engagement.

”As we inaugurate these important initiatives today, I humbly seek the support, cooperation, and commitment of all our leaders, youth stakeholders, and party faithful. Together, we can build a stronger Party and contribute meaningfully to the survival and growth of democracy in Nigeria.

”To all the newly emerging executive members of the PDP National Youth Leadership Consultative Forum and the PDP Female Youth Wing, I extend my warmest congratulations. “May Almighty God grant us the wisdom, strength, and perseverance required to successfully accomplish this noble mission,” Aboki said.