  • Saturday, 15th August, 2026

(Updated) Osun Election: 3,292 Polling Unit Results Uploaded on INEC IReV Portal

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

A total of 3,292 polling unit results have been uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) IReV portal, representing 87.48 per cent of the 3,763 expected results in the ongoing Osun State election.

The figure was recorded as of 8:48pm on Saturday, August 15, 2026, as the electronic uploading of results from polling units continued.

The IReV portal provides a platform for the public to view polling unit results uploaded during elections, offering greater transparency in the results transmission process.

The number of uploaded results is expected to increase as more results from polling units across the state are uploaded.

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