DHQ Raises Alarm as Hackers Compromise Its X Account

*Military moves to regain control

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has raised the alarm over what it described as a compromise of its X account, urging the public to beware of information disseminated through the account.

According to a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the incident is currently being treated as a cybersecurity matter, and appropriate technical measures have been activated to secure the account and prevent further unauthorised access.

“The Defence Headquarters assures the public that efforts are ongoing to fully restore control of the official account. Consequently, members of the public are advised to disregard any suspicious, unauthorised or misleading content that may be posted from the account during this period.

“The DHQ remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of information security and ensuring that the public continues to receive accurate, timely and credible information on the activities and operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the statement said.

The military, Major General Uba said, appreciated the understanding and vigilance of the public and pledged to provide further updates as necessary.

He said that, to ensure continuous and uninterrupted communication, the public was encouraged to rely on the military’s active official channels across other platforms for accurate, verified and timely information.