Onuesoke Urges Governors To Invest In LPG

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

With the present scarcity and increase in the prices Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), Chairman of DAS Energy Services Limited in Udu near Warri, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to state governors across Nigeria to explore investments in production and distribution of the product as a means of improving energy access, creating employment opportunities and strengthening local economies.

Onuesoke, in a chat with journalists in Warri yesterday disclosed that the growing demand for cleaner and more affordable energy makes LPG a strategic sector that warrant the support of state governments through partnerships, infrastructure development and responsible investment.

He noted that data from the market showed that LPG prices have surged from around N1,100 per kilogram in early May to over N2,400 in several locations nationwide, adding that this sharp rise has forced many families to abandon cooking gas and return to firewood and charcoal as cheaper alternatives for daily cooking.

Onuesoke noted the recent increase in the price of cooking gas has become a major concern for many households in Nigeria noting that cooking gas that was previously promoted as a cleaner and safer source of energy for domestic cooking, but the continuous rise in its price has made it difficult for low-income families to afford.

“As a result, many households are returning to the use of firewood, charcoal, and other traditional fuels for cooking. The shift from cooking gas to firewood and charcoal has serious consequences for climate change and environmental sustainability. Increased demand for firewood encourages tree felling and deforestation, which reduces the number of trees available to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“Furthermore, the burning of wood and charcoal releases greenhouse gases and harmful pollutants that contribute to global warming and poor air quality. If the high cost of cooking gas persists, environmental degradation and climate-related challenges may worsen, making it necessary for governments and stakeholders to introduce measures that make clean cooking energy more affordable and accessible,” he advised.

On the wider socio-economic implications, the former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant warned that if urgent and coordinated actions are not taken immediately, the current crisis could trigger broader consequences, including accelerated food inflation, the collapse of small-scale LPG retail businesses, job losses, reduced investor confidence, and a significant setback to Nigeria’s clean energy and climate commitments.

Consequently, Onuesoke advised that state governments can play a major role by encouraging LPG projects through the construction and provision of storage facilities, bottling plants, and distribution networks while working within the country’s regulatory framework.

“This could be done through leasing or total outright sale to LPG retailers on a higher purchase. If this is done, it will in turn provide employment for our unemployed youths expected to work in these LPG outlets. There will be availability of the product in all nooks and crannies and as well lead to reduction of prices of the products hence the policy of demand and supply will now come to play.

“State governors investing in LPG will not only help reduce pressure on traditional energy sources, but also create new economic opportunities for our people. Governors should look beyond short-term projects and support industries that can provide lasting value,” he advised.

He added that developing the LPG sector would encourage entrepreneurship, improve household energy supply, and contribute to Nigeria’s broader energy transition goals.