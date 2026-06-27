Group Advocates Strategic Transition To Safeguard Customs Modernisation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Arewa Youths Advocate for Good Governance (AYAGG) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take a strategic and lawful approach to the impending retirement of senior officials in the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), warning that a mass leadership exit could undermine ongoing reforms and operational efficiency.

The National Coordinator of AYAGG, Comrade Adamu Muhammad Abdullahi made the appeal during a press conference in Bauchi on Friday focused on the future of one of Nigeria’s key economic institutions.

Abdullahi said the group had closely monitored developments within the Nigeria Customs Service and was concerned about the imminent retirement of several senior management officers within the same period.

According to him, the development comes at a critical time when the Federal Government is implementing far-reaching economic reforms under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“At such a delicate stage, institutions responsible for revenue generation, trade facilitation and border management must enjoy stability, policy continuity and experienced leadership,” he said.

He noted that the Nigeria Customs Service has become one of the Federal Government’s leading revenue-generating agencies while playing a crucial role in combating smuggling, securing the nation’s borders, facilitating legitimate trade and supporting national security.

Abdullahi warned that the simultaneous retirement of experienced management officers without a carefully planned transition could create leadership gaps, weaken institutional memory, slow ongoing modernisation programmes and reduce operational efficiency.

“This is not merely an administrative issue; it is a matter of national economic importance,” he said.

The group therefore called on President Tinubu to consider measures that would guarantee stability within the Service while sustaining the gains recorded in recent years.

According to AYAGG, such measures could include adopting a phased leadership transition, retaining critical institutional expertise where legally permissible and ensuring that succession planning is guided by national interest rather than administrative timelines.

“We are not advocating for individuals. We are advocating for institutional continuity,” Abdullahi stressed.

He added that successful reforms depend on consistency in leadership, policy implementation and operational direction, noting that Nigeria cannot afford to disrupt the momentum already achieved in customs modernisation, revenue expansion, digital transformation and border security.

The group also urged the Presidency, the National Security establishment, the Federal Ministry of Finance and other relevant stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the potential consequences of a mass leadership transition before final decisions are taken.

“As patriotic Nigerians, we believe governance is not only about enforcing regulations but also about making strategic decisions that protect national institutions and advance long-term national interests,” he said.

AYAGG commended President Tinubu for his commitment to institutional reforms and expressed confidence that his administration would continue to prioritise policies that strengthen Nigeria’s economic architecture and security framework.

The group reaffirmed its readiness to support initiatives aimed at preserving the operational efficiency, professionalism and strategic capacity of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The stability of strategic institutions is the foundation of national development. Our appeal is rooted in patriotism, guided by reason and motivated solely by the overriding national interest,” the group concluded.