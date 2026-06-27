Nigeria’s Re-election to UN CEDAW Committee Reflects Global Confidence in Tinubu Administration’s Gender Agenda, Says Minister

Jonathan Eze

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has described Nigeria’s successful re-election to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) as a strong endorsement of the country’s growing leadership in advancing gender equality and protecting the rights of women and girls.

Speaking on Nigeria’s victory at the election held at the United Nations Headquarters on June 26, where Nigeria’s nominee, Mrs. Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, secured a second four-year term after defeating candidates from eight other countries in a vote involving 123 Member States, the Minister said the outcome reflects the international community’s confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to promoting the rights of women.

According to the Minister, the re-election is a major diplomatic achievement that reinforces Nigeria’s influence in shaping global conversations on gender equality while ensuring that Africa’s voice remains strongly represented within the CEDAW Committee.

She noted that the victory builds on the momentum generated at the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), where Nigeria led a landmark initiative that saw several states commit to accelerating the domestication and implementation of CEDAW.

She said the initiative demonstrates the Federal Government’s resolve to translate international commitments into practical improvements in the lives of Nigerian women and girls through stronger legal protections, expanded economic opportunities, improved access to education and healthcare, and greater institutional accountability.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim attributed the success to the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda has prioritised women, families and vulnerable groups as critical pillars of national development.

She said the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Families and Social Development reflects the administration’s commitment to inclusive growth, social protection and gender-responsive governance.

The Minister also acknowledged the invaluable support of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Initiative continues to empower women across the country through entrepreneurship support, skills development and economic inclusion programmes.

She commended the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, the Permanent Mission to the UN, development partners, state governments, civil society organisations and members of the inter-ministerial technical team for their strategic efforts, diplomatic engagements and unwavering commitment that culminated in Nigeria’s success.

Congratulating Eghobamien-Mshelia on her re-election, the Minister expressed confidence that she would continue to serve with distinction and further project Nigeria’s leadership in advancing global standards on women’s rights.

“The Federal Government remains committed to ensuring that this international recognition translates into measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerian women and girls.

“We will continue to work with all stakeholders to deepen the implementation of CEDAW through policy reforms, stronger institutions, women’s economic empowerment and sustained advocacy for gender equality,” the Minister said.

She added that Nigeria’s victory belongs to every Nigerian and reflects what can be achieved through visionary leadership, effective diplomacy, technical excellence and national unity, reaffirming the country’s commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable and prosperous society where every woman and girl can realise her full potential.