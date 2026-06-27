Barau, Marwa, Others Extol Meseko At 60

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.), Senator Dino Melaye, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, among others have extolled the Deputy Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during Meseko he celebrated his 60th birthday.

Barau, while speaking during the birthday ceremony and the public presentation of his biography titled: ‘An Odyssey Through the Media, Activism and Leadership’ on Thursday in Abuja, described him as a patriotic Nigerian, bridge-builder and pan-Nigerian leader who has cultivated friendships across ethnic, religious and political divides.

He noted that Meseko’s years in the House of Representatives and his broad outlook had strengthened his ability to work harmoniously with people from different parts of the country.

Barau noted, “I am not surprised because he is a former member of the House of Representatives. If you have served in that chamber, you interact with people from every part of the country.

“It is a mini-Nigeria and a true representation of the nation. You relate with everyone, and if you naturally have the disposition of being pan-Nigerian, it makes that relationship even stronger.

“I believe that even before he came to the National Assembly, he already possessed that disposition. He is well-travelled, broad-minded, and someone who is comfortable with everyone.”

Also, Marwa described Meseko as a disciplined, loyal and committed public servant whose consistency had earned him widespread respect.

He recalled first meeting Meseko had about three decades ago when he was Military Administrator of Lagos State and Meseko covered the Lagos Governor’s Office as a journalist.

The NDLEA boss said the celebrant’s professionalism later earned him the position of Head of Corporate Affairs at Albarka Air.

“Meseko has distinguished himself in journalism, public communication, legislative service and party administration, adding that his commitment to teamwork, discipline and service has remained unwavering throughout his career,” he added.

Speaking through their representatives, Governors Ahmed Ododo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe states as well as former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello asked the celebrant to remain steadfast in his known attributes of a bridge builder, champion of democracy and national development.