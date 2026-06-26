Senior Police Officers Urge to Embrace Mentorship

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Commissioner of Police(CP), Akwa Ibom State Command, Baba Mohammed Azare, has called on senior police officers to embrace mentorship as a fundamental leadership responsibility and a critical tool for building the next generation of professional police leaders within the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commissioner made the call while delivering a lecture titled, “Mentorship in Policing: Building the Next Generation of Professional Police Leaders” during the Command’s End-of-the-Month Conference with senior officers held at the Command Headquarters, lkot Akpan-abia, Uyo.

Addressing the officers drawn from Area Commands, Divisions, Tactical Units, Departments, and Formations across the State, CP Azare emphasised that the future strength, effectiveness, and credibility of the Nigeria Police Force depend largely on the quality of leadership being cultivated today.

The commissioner noted that mentorship remains one of the most powerful instruments for institutional growth, stressing that policing is not merely about enforcing the law but also about developing capable, disciplined, ethical, and service-oriented officers who will sustain the vision and values of the Force.

According to him, every senior officer bears a dual responsibility: not only to command personnel and achieve operational objectives but also to intentionally guide, coach, and develop younger officers for future leadership roles.

He observed that the Commissioners of Police, Assistant Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General, and Inspectors General of tomorrow are among today’s junior officers and must therefore be properly nurtured through deliberate mentorship.

CP Azare further highlighted the importance of transferring institutional knowledge, operational experience, professional ethics, investigative skills, intelligence-gathering techniques, and leadership values from experienced officers to younger personnel.

He stressed that many of the critical competencies required for effective policing are acquired through practical experience and guided exposure rather than formal classroom instruction alone.

The commissioner underscored the role of mentorship in promoting professionalism, discipline, accountability, and respect for human rights.

He maintained that officers, who receive proper guidance and positive leadership, are more likely to demonstrate integrity, uphold ethical standards, and avoid misconduct, corruption, abuse of authority, and other unprofessional behaviours capable of undermining public trust in the Police.

Speaking on leadership succession, CP Azare urged senior officers to see mentorship as a strategic investment in the future of the Force.

He stated that true leadership is not measured solely by crime statistics, arrests, or operational achievements, but by the number of officers developed, the quality of future leaders produced, and the professional values transmitted to succeeding generations.

On human rights policing, Azare reminded officers that modern policing demands professionalism, transparency, accountability, respect for human dignity, and adherence to the rule of law.

He urged senior officers to continuously guide younger personnel in these principles, noting that the conduct of police officers directly influences public confidence and the image of the Force.

The commissioner charged all officers to commit themselves to building a culture of mentorship within their respective Area of responsibility stressing that the enduring legacy of any police leader lies not in the office occupied but in the leaders developed.

The conference formed part of the Command’s continuous efforts to promote professional excellence, ethical policing, leadership development, and effective service delivery in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police for a modern, accountable, and people-centered Police Force.