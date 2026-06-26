Yikodeen  Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Ayodeji Ake

Leading indigenous safety footwear producer, Yikodeen Company Limited, has celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of remarkable growth, innovation, and impact within Nigeria’s industrial manufacturing sector.

The milestone was commemorated at the company’s Corporate Dinner and Awards Night held recently in Lagos, where industry leaders, corporate executives, and stakeholders from the manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, and industrial sectors gathered to celebrate the company’s achievements.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yikodeen Company Limited, Atunde Shamsideen Olayinka, reflected on the company’s journey and its commitment to redefining local manufacturing standards.

“When we started, many people doubted that a Nigerian company could successfully manufacture industrial safety footwear that meets global standards. We faced challenges common to many manufacturers, including limited infrastructure, intense competition, and skepticism about locally made products. Despite these obstacles, we remained focused on our vision and committed to delivering quality products our customers could trust,” he said.

According to Olayinka, Yikodeen’s success demonstrates the immense potential of Nigerian manufacturing when driven by innovation, resilience, and quality.

“Ten years later, we are proud to have proven that Nigerian manufacturing can compete at the highest level. This milestone belongs to our employees, customers, partners, and every stakeholder who believed in our vision from the beginning.”

Beyond its manufacturing achievements, Yikodeen has made significant contributions to employment generation and skills development. Women account for approximately 61 per cent of the company’s workforce, while more than 200 individuals have benefited from its vocational training and capacity-building initiatives aimed at strengthening local manufacturing expertise.

Today, the company manufactures 33 certified safety footwear models and operates a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) testing laboratory certified by globally recognised organisations, including TÜV, Intertek, and SGS.

Chief Operating Officer of Yikodeen, Deji Maradesa, attributed the company’s sustained growth to a culture of innovation, continuous improvement, and strict adherence to international standards.

“We never set out merely to manufacture shoes. Our goal was to develop industrial safety solutions capable of competing with international brands in quality, durability, and performance. That commitment continues to drive our growth and position us as a trusted partner across critical industries,” Maradesa said.