FG Unveils 160-shop Vegetable Market in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The federal government, through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), has inaugurated a modern vegetable market in Kwadon, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State, aimed at strengthening market access for farmers and boosting the agricultural value chain.

The market, which comprises 160 shops, was developed by NALDA, while the Gombe State Government provided complementary infrastructure, including perimeter fencing, roads, solar-powered streetlights, and water facilities.

Speaking shortly after the handover yesterday, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NALDA, Cornelius Adebayo, described the project as a model of collaboration between the federal government and subnational governments.

“This project shows a typical example of what synergy can look like. It is a pure example of cooperation between the federal government and the sub-nationals,” Adebayo said.

According to him, the market was conceived to provide market linkages for vegetable farmers and buyers while stimulating economic activities in the area.

“NALDA started this project as a market to provide market linkages for vegetables and the farmers who grow them. The governor saw it as a worthwhile initiative and decided to support it. He provided the infrastructure that the director-general mentioned earlier.

“The governor ensured that this place is properly fenced and adequately lit. He also ensured the provision of water because people who come here to trade must have access to clean water and sanitary facilities. We thank His Excellency for that,” he added.

Adebayo disclosed that NALDA had completed irrigation facilities and cold storage infrastructure in three locations across Gombe State to support year-round vegetable production and ensure a steady supply of produce to the market.

“NALDA currently has projects that will support this market. We have completed irrigation facilities and cold storage infrastructure in three locations within this state, and we have cleared and prepared those lands for farmers to cultivate vegetables that will supply this market,” he said.

He further revealed that Gombe State would be the second state in the North-east to benefit from the federal government’s Renewed Hope Mega Farm Project after Bauchi State.

“We have the Renewed Hope Mega Farm Project, and the president has directed that one be established in every state. Gombe State will be the second state in the North-east to benefit from this project,” he stated.

Also, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who inaugurated the market, said the project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its focus on food security and rural development.

According to him, “It gives me great pleasure to launch projects, which are very dear to our people, important to the nation, and close to the heart of the president.

“At the centre of the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda is food security for our people. The president is investing heavily to ensure that farmers in rural communities are supported across the entire agricultural value chain from production on the farm to processing, storage, transportation, and access to markets.”

Yilwatda noted that the partnership between NALDA and the Gombe State Government demonstrated how coordinated investments could improve livelihoods and expand economic opportunities for rural communities.

“These interventions will ensure that agricultural produce from rural communities is harvested, aggregated, and brought to this market, creating opportunities for farmers to earn better incomes and improving economic activities across the value chain,” he said.

The state Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, on his part, said the project exemplified the gains of collaboration among the federal government, state governments, and local councils.

“This is what happens when there is cooperation between the federal government, the state government, and the local governments. What you are seeing here today is the result of such collaborative efforts,” the governor said.

He disclosed that the proposed superhighway linking Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, and Borno States would pass through the area, further opening up economic opportunities for residents.

“I also want to add that having seen the success of this initiative, the president has approved that the superhighway linking Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe,e and Borno States will pass by this area, further opening up the economy and enhancing the prosperity of our people,” he said.

Yahaya also highlighted ongoing efforts to establish the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park located about 15 kilometres from the market, noting that a company had already acquired land to build a tomato processing factory.

“As of today, a company has shown interest and acquired land to establish a tomato processing factory there. This means that the entire value chain from the farm to the industry and eventually to the market will be completed,” he said.

The governor thanked President Tinubu for supporting developmental projects in the state and described the market as a practical demonstration of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is the Renewed Hope Agenda in action. It is not just a perception; it is a reality,” Yahaya said.

He expressed optimism that the market would enhance agricultural trade, improve farmers’ incomes, and contribute to economic growth in Gombe State.