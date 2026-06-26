Police Arrest Suspected Killers of Ex-OGTV Worker

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday paraded three suspects who allegedly killed a former worker of the Ogun State Television (OGTV), Olakitan Oyesiku, and her guard, Mr. Pelumu Adetayo.

The two deceased were murdered in Oyesiku’s residence located in Agodo Town in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state on June 20, 2026.

Addressing journalists at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, said the suspects. After committing the dastardly act, he drove the woman’s vehicle, a Lexus RX 330, which was later recovered by the police during the investigation, and which also provided the lead for the arrest of the principal suspect.

The suspects, according to Ojajuni, are Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, 22; Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27, a security guard, and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, who is a bricklayer.

Ojajuni said the suspects were arrestedin sequencel to critical and forensic analysis of pieces of evidence gathered at the scene of the incident, the recovered Lexus RX 330, and past conversations between the principal suspect and the deceased woman.

He said the principal suspects had confessed that he was the one who recruited two other suspects for the murder, which the suspect said was done to “teach her a lesson.”

The police commissioner said the principal suspect was fond of requesting money from the deceased, and complained that his salary was too small.

Ojajuni said: “One critical piece of evidence recovered from the scene was a handwritten note apparently left behind by the perpetrators. The note was subjected to forensic examination and analysis, which generated valuable investigative leads that significantly aided detectives in identifying and tracing those responsible for the crime.

“Further intelligence gathering and painstaking investigation led to the identification and arrest of the principal suspect, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, 22, on June 24, 2026, at a construction site in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, where he was working as a labourer.

“Further follow-up operations by detectives of the Police Command led to the successful arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27, a security guard, and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, a bricklayer, thereby bringing into custody all identified suspects directly linked to the criminal conspiracy.

“During interrogation, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip made a confessional statement, admitting his involvement in the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku. He further disclosed that he had recruited Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola and Sobu Obafunsho to participate in the crime.

“According to his confessional statement, the suspect planned and coordinated the attack following grievances with the deceased during the period he worked as a security guard in her employment.

“The suspect stated that the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku was intended to ‘teach her a lesson’.

“The suspects carried out the act on June 20, 2026, in the afternoon. According to the statement, they, firstly, overpowered the security guard, Pelumi Adetayo, 38, and used him to gain access to the residence. Upon gaining entry, they attacked Madam Oyesiku and subsequently murdered the security guard.”

The commissioner said the suspects would be charged in court, expressing the Command’s commitment to ensuring that justice is served and that all persons connected with the heinous crime are brought to book.