Osun Polls: ODA Calls for Issue-based Campaigns

As electioneering for the governorship election in Osun State goes underway, the Osun Development Association (ODA) has called on all political parties, candidates, their supporters and other political actors to conduct themselves with utmost restraint, civility and respect for the democratic process.

According to ODA, as an organisation committed to the peace, unity and sustainable development of Osun State, it believes that elections should serve as a healthy contest of ideas, vision and programmes for the advancement of our dear State. They should not become an avenue for violence, intimidation, hate speech or actions capable of undermining public peace and development.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the Chairman of ODA, Dr Segun Aina, emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and focusing on issues that matter to the people.

“Osun has earned a reputation as one of Nigeria's most politically

conscious and enlightened States. Our people have consistently demonstrated maturity in exercising their democratic rights. We must not allow this proud tradition to be eroded by unnecessary tension, inflammatory rhetoric or acts of provocation,” Aina said.

He further urged all contestants to focus their campaigns on issues that directly impact the lives of citizens, issues like economic development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, youth employment, agriculture, security and good governance.

Aina noted that “personal attacks, misinformation, character assassination and divisive narratives have no place in a democratic society.”

The association equally appealed to political supporters to remember that elections are temporary, but the bonds of brotherhood, friendship and community among the people of Osun endure beyond any political contest. No political ambition is worth the loss of human life or the destruction of property.

ODA equally called on political parties to educate their members on peaceful conduct throughout the campaign period.

ODA urged: “Community leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisations to continue promoting dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Security agencies to remain professional, impartial and vigilant in protecting lives, property and the integrity of the electoral process.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a transparent, credible, free and fair electoral process, while maintaining neutrality and upholding the highest standards of professionalism. The media and social media users to exercise responsibility by verifying information before publication and avoiding the spread of fake news or content capable of inciting violence.”

According to the association, the future of Osun State depends not only on who emerges victorious at the polls but also on how the election is conducted. Every stakeholder has a collective responsibility to ensure

that the election strengthens our democracy rather than weakens it.

He said further:

“The ODA remains committed to supporting every effort that promotes

peace, democratic governance and sustainable development in Osun State. We encourage all eligible citizens to participate peacefully in the electoral process and to make their choices freely, responsibly and without fear.”

“Let us demonstrate once again that Osun State is a beacon of democratic maturity, political tolerance and peaceful coexistence.”

“Together, we can preserve the peace, protect our democracy and secure a brighter future for generations to come.”