NAHCO Extends Relationship with Qatar, Saudia, Asky

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance), has announced further consolidation of its dominance in the ground handling segment of Aviation industry with the extension of its contract with Qatar Airways, Saudia Airlines and ASKY.

The company also signed a fresh contract with new entrant into Nigerian market, FlyGabon.

This is as the company announced the commencement of solar cells export to the United States of America.

NAHCO in a statement during the week disclosed that BGE (Nigeria) Solar FZE commenced the export of solar cells from Lagos to the United States in January 2026 using NAHCO facilities.

The Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi, expressed great pride in the company’s ability to secure long-term trust from such a diverse group of operators. He stated that these contracts prove that NAHCO remains heads and shoulders above any other service provider in the industry.

Speaking on the development, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the Company, Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun, emphasized that the company’s focus on value addition to its clients and shareholders. Olumekun noted that the continuous deployment of new technology by the company ensures that NAHCO’s service delivery will only get better, providing the high-efficiency handling required for the precision operations of airlines.