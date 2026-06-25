First Lady Defends Tinubu’s Reforms, Says They’re Foundation for Future Generations

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has risen in stout defence of the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying the policies being implemented were meant to build lasting foundations that would benefit generations of Nigerians yet unborn.

Addressing newsmen yesterday after the opening of a meeting to review the second-quarter activities of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) at the State House, Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said the government at the centre had focused on rebuilding and strengthening critical structures necessary for sustainable national development.

According to her, the president had undertaken difficult but necessary reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy, to reposition the country for long-term growth.

Her words: “What we are doing in this administration is to make sure that even generations unborn would benefit. I believe there are a lot of foundations that the President has had to rebuild and rejig so that we can build lasting legacies that will transcend this administration.”

She stressed that though the reforms initially imposed hardships on citizens, Nigerians demonstrated resilience and confidence in the government’s direction.

“Take subsidy removal, for example. It was tough, very, very tough, which we all know, but the challenges were surmounted. We haven’t gotten to cruising level yet, but we are getting there,” she said.

She also urged young Nigerians to take advantage of opportunities available through government ministries, departments and agencies, noting that many programmes and vacancies are now accessible through digital platforms.

The First Lady said youths should actively seek information on available initiatives rather than assume opportunities do not exist.

“We have to inform the youth. They say there are no jobs. Have you visited any ministry to ask what they have for the people? That is what the ministries and agencies owe the public. They can go there and ask, ‘What do you have for us? What can I key into?” she said.

She further noted that many government agencies were being led by young Nigerians who were contributing significantly to economic growth and innovation.