BYE-ELECTIONS AND BUYING ELECTIONS IN NIGERIA

Ahead of seismic general elections in Nigeria early next year, a couple of bye elections across the country have served as dress rehearsals for what should happen next year. The governorship election in Ekiti State and the senatorial election for Nasarawa North senatorial district should serve as interesting case studies.

In January 2027, Nigerians would have to choose again, for the first time in four years the direction their country should go. The choice made of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023 and of different political players in different positions across the country have largely defined the last three years. To say that Nigerians are not even remotely satisfied would be a major understatement.

The problem has always been that Nigerians have often made poor choices. While the choice of political leadership is deeply personal, it often comes with roaring ramifications for the collective and it is actually no rocket science. What should those who have to choose look for? Compassion and vision.

Unfortunately for Nigerians, many of their leaders have lacked compassion and vision choosing instead to employ a toxic mix of avarice and avoidance in confronting national issues.

Democracy has largely been led on a song and dance in Nigeria. Since the system of government made a triumphant return in 1999, Nigerians have savoured what they largely consider to be removed from military rule. Since 1999 a slew of elections have come and gone and a disturbing pattern of buying elections has emerged.

So entrenched has this pattern been that it is now common place to hear Nigerians openly say their votes are for sale ahead of elections in the country. This mindset and the misery that accompany it have become a curse in Nigeria.

On June 20, the good people of Nasarawa North Senatorial District and Ekiti State went to the polls. For the good people of Nasarawa North, what precipitated the poll was the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki who until his demise was the senator representing the district at the National Assembly. For Ekiti State, their governorship election remains staggered.

For the participants in the elections, it was an opportunity to fine-tune their voting instincts ahead of the major showdown next year. Despite allegations of vote buying that pervaded both elections, the good people of Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Ekiti State and Nigerians as a whole must resolve to do better.

Elections determine the course and direction of any country and votes are too precious to be sold for pittance no matter the temptation.

Vigilance is the price that Nigerians must pay if they are to break free from misrule and its many effects. It will begin from not just voting but making sure their votes count. This means that any form of vote buying must be rejected by Nigerians. This is crucial if things are to change in the country.

Nigerians must prepare themselves for the days ahead and the sacrifices the days ahead demand.

Ike Willie-Nwobu, Ikewilly9@gmail.com.