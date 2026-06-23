Ex-Delta Governor, Okowa Sighted at EFCC Lagos Office Amid N1.3trn Probe

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The immediate past governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has been seen at the Lagos Directorate 1 office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

A top source within the commission, hinted that the former governor’s presence could be related to his ongoing investigation on abuse of office and fraud allegations.

Recall that the anti-graft agency has been investigation Okowa, since he left office, over alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion in 13 per cent derivation funds from the Federation Account between 2015 and 2023.

He was first arrested on November 4, 2024 and detained for questioning at the EFCC’s Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate.

According to the source, the former governor was seen at the Lagos office making frantic efforts to secure the release of his international passport, to enable him travel abroad for urgent medical treatment.

As at the time of this report it could not be ascertain if the commission granted his request and returned the travel document.

Meanwhile, attempts to get an official reaction from the EFCC’s spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, proved abortive as his phone rang out without response when contacted.

The probe into the N1.3 trillion derivation funds is one of the commission’s high-profile cases targeting alleged mismanagement of oil revenue by past officials.