Ojukwu Property: Firm Seeks IGP’s Intervention Over Alleged Enforcement of Judgment Under Appeal

Wale Igbintade

Ojukwu Transport Limited (OTL) has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to intervene in what it described as attempts to enforce a court judgment that is currently the subject of an appeal in a protracted dispute over several high-value properties in Lagos.

In a letter dated May 8, 2026, the company alleged that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, and her legal team were seeking to execute a warrant of possession based on a 2022 judgment delivered by Justice A.M. Lawal in Suit No. LD/1539/2012.

OTL contended the proposed enforcement was improper and unlawful, arguing that the judgment remains under appeal and should not be executed until the appellate court determines the matter.

The company further stated the properties in dispute had previously been covered by a separate judgment delivered on June 1, 2018, by Justice Adedayo Oyebanji in Suit No. LD/794/2011, which it said was lawfully executed.

According to OTL, the execution of the 2018 judgment affected five properties located at 4 Macpherson Avenue, 29 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, 13 Ojora Road, and 30 Gerrard Avenue in Ikoyi, as well as 32 Commercial Avenue, Yaba.

The company maintained that the exercise was carried out with the participation of the Lagos State Police Command and the Sheriff’s Department, with all statutory procedures, including the issuance of Form O, duly complied with.

OTL also recalled an incident on May 1, 2025, when it alleged that operatives of the Police Zone 2 Command, accompanied by lawyers, took over one of the disputed properties at 4 Macpherson Avenue, Ikoyi.

The firm claimed the action was based on misleading information and noted that petitions it submitted to police authorities in August 2025 and January 2026 over the incident have yet to receive any response.

Providing an update on the ongoing litigation, OTL stated that during a recent hearing in a Form 49 contempt proceeding arising from Suit No. LD/1539/2012, the presiding judge informed the parties that the court file might have already been transmitted to the Court of Appeal.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to June 22, 2026.

The company warned that any attempt by law enforcement agencies or court officials to carry out a fresh execution of the warrant while related issues remain pending before the courts and the police authorities would amount to an unlawful act.

OTL therefore urged the Inspector-General of Police to intervene and prevent what it described as a “repeat execution” of the affected properties pending the determination of all outstanding legal and appellate proceedings.

The company also renewed its demand for the immediate release of property it alleged was unlawfully seized.

Ojukwu Transport Limited, OTL, has called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene in what it described as moves to enforce a court judgment currently under appeal in a lingering dispute over several properties in Lagos.

In a letter dated May 8, 2026, the firm alleged that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu and her lawyers were attempting to execute a warrant of possession based on a 2022 judgment delivered by Justice A.M. Lawal in Suit No. LD/1539/2012.

OTL maintained that the move was improper, stressing that the judgment in question has been Appealed, and therefore should not be enforced pending the outcome of appellate proceedings.

The company further stated that the properties in dispute were part of those that had earlier been the subject of a separate judgment delivered on June 1, 2018, by Justice Adedayo Oyebanji in Suit No. LD/794/2011, which it said had been fully executed in accordance with the law.

According to the firm, the execution of the 2018 judgment included the five properties affected located at 4 Macpherson Avenue, 29 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive,

13 Ojora Road and 30 Gerrard Avenue, all in Ikoyi, as well as 32 Commercial Avenue, Yaba.

It noted the exercise was carried out with the involvement of the Lagos State Police Command and the Sheriff’s Department, with all required legal processes, including the issuance of Form O, duly followed.

OTL also recalled an incident on May 1, 2025, when it alleged that operatives of the Police Zone 2 Command invaded and took over one of the properties at 4 Macpherson Avenue, Ikoyi, in the presence of lawyers said to be representing Bianca Ojukwu.

The firm claimed the action was based on misleading information and added that petitions submitted to police authorities in August 2025 and January 2026 over the matter have yet to be addressed.

Providing an update on court proceedings, the company stated that during a recent sitting in a Form 49 contempt proceeding in the same Suit No. LD/1539/2012, the presiding judge informed parties that the case file was not available in court and might have been transmitted to the Court of Appeal.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to June 22, 2026.

The firm warned that any attempt by law enforcement agencies or court officials to carry out a fresh execution of the warrant while issues remain pending before both the courts and the police would be unlawful.

OTL therefore urged the Inspector-General of Police to intervene and prevent what it described as a “repeat execution” on the affected properties pending the resolution of all outstanding legal issues.

OTL once again asked for the immediate release of its seized property.