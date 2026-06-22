British Council, Cambridge Celebrate Academic Excellence, Reward 156 Learners, Schools

Funmi Ogundare

The British Council and Cambridge International Education, weekend, honoured 156 outstanding learners and schools across Nigeria, to celebrate exceptional performances in the June and November 2025 Cambridge examination series. Among the award recipients were 16 learners who emerged ‘Top in the World’ in Cambridge IGCSE subjects, underscoring Nigeria’s growing reputation for academic excellence on the global stage.

A breakdown of the awards showed that 51 schools received school awards, seven learners earned best across subjects’ awards, while 77 students emerged ‘Top in the Country’.

In addition, 16 learners received the prestigious ‘Top in the World’ Cambridge IGCSE awards.

To further celebrate academic excellence across the breadth of the Cambridge curriculum, it also presented 56 high achievement awards to students who excelled in subjects that are less widely taken in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists at the 2026 British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards (BROCLA), in Lagos, Director of Examinations, British Council Nigeria, Eyitayo Akanji, reaffirmed the growing strength of international education in Nigeria, noting that Nigerian students are increasingly competing successfully with their counterparts around the world and producing globally recognised scholars.

He stated that the achievements of the award recipients demonstrated that Nigerian candidates can excel on the global stage.

According to him, the awards recognise candidates who attained outstanding scores in the Cambridge international examinations, which are taken by more than one million students across over 100 countries.

He said the success recorded by the students was a product of sustained collaboration among the British Council, school leaders, teachers and students across its more than 400 partner schools in Nigeria.

“The British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards (BROCLA) celebrate candidates who have achieved top awards and high scores. Excellence does not happen by chance; it requires preparation,” he said.

Akanji noted the British Council works closely with schools to strengthen teacher development, school improvement and curriculum expertise, adding that the award ceremony represented the culmination of years of cooperation and partnership.

“What we are seeing today, is the result of collective efforts in teacher development, school development and curriculum expertise, which have come together to produce the world-class scholars we are celebrating,” he stated.

The Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Cambridge International Education, Juan Visser, noted that quality education remains the greatest catalyst for transformation for individuals, communities and societies.

He commended the award recipients for demonstrating excellence in globally benchmarked examinations and urged them to appreciate the sacrifices made by their parents and teachers.

According to him, Cambridge examinations are conducted in more than 160 countries using the same standards and question papers, making the achievements of the awardees globally competitive.

“High-quality education is the greatest driver of transformation for communities, societies and individuals. The students we celebrate today are proof of that. Your brilliance, ambition, resilience and commitment to learning deserve recognition,” he said.

Visser noted that the awardees had competed with more than one million learners worldwide and emerged among the best, describing their feat as evidence of their ability to excel on the global stage.

The Country Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Donna McGowan called on schools across Nigeria to prioritise the development of future-ready skills, innovation and international collaboration to adequately prepare young people for opportunities and challenges in an increasingly dynamic world.

She said academic excellence alone was no longer sufficient, adding that schools must equip learners with the skills, attitudes and competencies needed to thrive in the 21st century.

According to her, quality education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and societies, adding that institutions that embrace innovation, partnership and inclusion are better positioned to prepare students for the future.

“Educational excellence can no longer be measured solely by examination results. While academic achievement remains important, it is equally about developing the skills, attitudes and competencies that young people need to succeed in a rapidly changing world,” she said.

McGowan noted that schools must nurture creative thinkers, effective communicators, problem solvers, responsible digital citizens and compassionate leaders capable of contributing meaningfully to their communities and the global society.

She explained that future-focused schools recognise the importance of international collaboration, intercultural understanding and exposure to diverse perspectives, adding that partnerships and professional networks strengthen teaching practice and improve learning experiences.

Also speaking, the British High Commission in Nigeria, Johnny Baxter, commended the council for creating a platform that recognises excellence, describing education as a strong pillar.

He stated that with Artificial Intelligence, digital literacy and shifting labour market, education is constantly evolving, adding, ” digital literacy helps students develop confidence and secure opportunities. There is need to celebrate the impact of education itself.”

He congratulated the awardees.