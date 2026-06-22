Worsening Food Insecurity: Bauchi Govt, UNICEF Contribute N300m Each to Procure Nutrition Commodities for Children, Mothers

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government and UNICEF have jointly committed N600 million to tackle rising child malnutrition and expand maternal nutrition services across the state.

The Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists over the weekend, said “The malnutrition we are seeing is not just because of poverty, it is because of inflation. Children are coming out malnourished.”

He also disclosed the state has distributed 4,842 cartons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food, RUTF, and 15,000 cartons of Small Quantity Lipid-based Nutrient Supplements, SQLNS, to Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition, IMAM, centres.

Dr. Muhammad said both the state government and UNICEF contributed N300 million each to procure nutrition commodities for children and mothers amid worsening food insecurity.

According to him, Bauchi is the first state in Nigeria to use state funds to procure SQLNS for prevention of malnutrition, and that, the UNICEF also provided about 15 million doses distributed to high-risk communities.

Dr. Muhammad said the state is also the first to roll out Multiple Micronutrient Supplements, MMS, for pregnant women, stating the board has received 30,000 cartons with another shipment already released at the port.

“Mothers like it and they are demanding more. It prevents anaemia and supports both mother and baby,” Dr. Muhammad said.

The executive chairman explained that Governor Bala Mohammed has increased this year’s budgetary allocation for child and maternal nutrition to N500 million, while UNICEF is set to commit $1 billion for the programme nationwide.

Dr. Muhammad maintained that Bauchi is awaiting release of approved funds to scale treatment for severe, moderate and mild malnutrition.

To ensure sustainability, the board is pushing for MMS to be included in the essential drug list or under the revolving drug fund. At $3 per bottle, MMS is costlier than folic acid.

“If you want a healthy baby and a healthy mother, you must make sacrifices,” he said.

Health workers have been trained and the board now uses electronic records and monitoring tools to track distribution and use at facilities, he added.

Dr. Muhammad who blamed high cost of farming inputs and lack of subsidies for worsening food insecurity, said “if government wants to take care of the community, it must subsidise. If not, there will be problems.”