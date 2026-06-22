NEDC Raises Alarm over Identity Theft, Threatens Legal Action against Fraudulent Platforms

– Warns public against dealing with fake websites, social media accounts

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has sounded the alarm over what it described as a disturbing rise in the unauthorized use of its name, logo and official identity by individuals and organisations seeking to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians, warning that perpetrators face criminal prosecution and stiff sanctions under extant laws.

In a public disclaimer issued at the weekend, the commission said it had uncovered multiple instances of entities operating websites, social media accounts and publications while falsely presenting themselves as affiliated with the intervention agency established to spearhead the reconstruction and development of the insurgency-ravaged North-east.

The commission described the activities as a calculated attempt to exploit its growing profile and public trust, stressing that any use of its name, branding, insignia or institutional identity without prior written authorisation is illegal and constitutes impersonation.

“The use of the Commission’s branding, insignia or identity without prior written approval is strictly prohibited. Any website, social media account or publication utilising the Commission’s official marks without authorisation is fraudulent and unauthorised,” the statement said.

The warning comes against the backdrop of increasing cases of digital impersonation and identity theft targeting government institutions and public agencies, with fraudsters often exploiting official identities to solicit funds, offer fictitious contracts or lure unsuspecting citizens into fraudulent transactions.

The NEDC said such actions violate several provisions of Nigerian law, including the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), 2023, which prescribes sanctions for unlawful processing and misleading representation involving institutional identities.

It also cited the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, which criminalises identity theft, impersonation and electronic fraud, and the Trade Marks Act, Cap T13, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which protects registered logos, names and insignia from unauthorised use.

According to the commission, individuals or organisations found culpable would be subjected to immediate legal action, including civil litigation for damages, criminal prosecution, regulatory sanctions and enforcement measures aimed at dismantling fake online platforms.

The commission stressed it would not accept responsibility for any transactions, representations or losses arising from dealings with unauthorised persons or entities falsely claiming to represent it.

It therefore urged members of the public to exercise utmost caution and verify all information concerning the commission through its official communication channels.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from engaging with unauthorised platforms or individuals claiming affiliation with the Commission and to report suspicious accounts or activities to the appropriate authorities or the Commission,” it stated.

The warning is particularly significant given the strategic role of the NEDC in managing billions of naira in intervention funds and coordinating reconstruction efforts across the six states of the North-east devastated by over a decade of insurgency.

Established by an Act of the National Assembly, the commission is responsible for assessing, coordinating and implementing programmes and projects aimed at rebuilding infrastructure, restoring livelihoods and promoting economic recovery in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states.

Analysts say the misuse of the identity of public institutions not only exposes citizens to fraud but also threatens public confidence in government agencies and undermines efforts to deliver critical interventions to vulnerable populations.

With the latest warning, the NEDC has signaled its readiness to deploy both legal and regulatory mechanisms to protect its institutional identity and safeguard members of the public from fraudulent schemes perpetrated in its name.