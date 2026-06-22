Tinubu Felicitates NGX Chairman, Ahonsi Unuigbe At 50

.Lauds his contributions to enhancing indigenous participation in nation’s energy sector

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Petralon Energy and Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr Ahonsi Unuigbe

on his 50th birthday.

Unuigbe’s career has spanned investment banking, project finance, energy, capital markets, and the public sector, where he contributed to critical economic and fiscal initiatives that supported the development objectives of the Federal and Edo State governments.

The President, in a statement issued at the weekend by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Unuigbe’s contributions to strengthening indigenous participation in Nigeria’s energy sector by establishing Petralon Energy, one of the country’s leading independent energy companies.

Accordimg to Tinubu: “Unuigbe’s commitment to developing local capacity, attracting investment, creating jobs, and advancing Nigeria’s energy security reflects the spirit of enterprise and innovation needed to drive sustainable economic growth.

“As Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited, he continues to champion market integrity, investor confidence, and broader participation in the capital market, all of which are essential to Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda.

“At 50, Ahonsi Unuigbe has built a remarkable record of achievement across finance, energy, public service, and the capital market. Through enterprise, vision, and determination, he has demonstrated Nigerians’ capacity to build globally competitive institutions and create value that benefits both the economy and our people.

“As Nigeria continues to pursue economic growth, energy security, and deeper capital market development, we require more leaders who combine professional excellence with a commitment to national progress. Mr Unuigbe’s journey exemplifies these ideals and serves as an inspiration to younger generations of entrepreneurs and business leaders.”

“As you mark your golden jubilee, I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health, wisdom, and strength.”