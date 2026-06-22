NUJ Confers Man of the Year Award on DSS DG Ajayi for Fostering Media-Security Partnership

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has conferred its prestigious “Man of the Year” award on the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, in recognition of his role in strengthening cooperation between the media and security agencies in support of national development and security.

The honour was presented at the conclusion of the NUJ’s two-day National Security Summit held in Abuja under the theme, “Media and Security Agencies as Partners in Nation Building.”

The summit, which took place in Abuja brought together media executives, journalists, security chiefs, policymakers, academics, civil society organisations and development partners to examine ways of deepening collaboration in addressing the country’s security challenges.

In explaining the rationale behind the award, the NUJ described the recognition as an endorsement of the values of partnership, openness and mutual respect between the media and security institutions.

According to the union, the honour was “an affirmation that partnership, openness and mutual respect between the media and security institutions are vital to protecting lives, preserving democratic space and advancing nation-building.”

The NUJ further noted that the award recognised “a leadership approach that values engagement, transparency and partnership”.

The union observed that under Ajayi’s leadership, the DSS has maintained regular engagement with media stakeholders, creating communication channels that help reduce suspicion, curb misinformation and encourage collaborative responses to security challenges.

Speaking during the summit, NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya Abdullahi, described the event as both timely and necessary, given the complex security threats confronting the country, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cybercrime, violent extremism, separatist agitations and other emerging hybrid threats.

He stressed the importance of collective responsibility in addressing these challenges.

“National security is a shared responsibility requiring ethical, accurate journalism and coordinated action across institutions,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who chaired the summit, commended the growing collaboration between the media and security agencies.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to intelligence-driven operations, enhanced inter-agency cooperation, technological modernisation and community-based approaches to security management.

Discussions at the summit also highlighted the need to strike a balance between national security imperatives and the protection of press freedom.

Speakers, including Prof Okey Ikechukwu and the President of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, emphasised that strategic communication and press freedom should be viewed as complementary rather than competing objectives.

Similarly, the President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Aisha Ibrahim, advocated greater inclusion of women in peacebuilding and conflict-resolution initiatives.

At the end of the summit, participants adopted a number of recommendations aimed at strengthening cooperation between the media and security institutions.

These included the institutionalisation of structured dialogue between media organisations and security agencies, more proactive and transparent communication by security services, stronger fact-checking mechanisms and adherence to ethical standards in journalism.

Delegates also called for joint training programmes for journalists and security communicators, as well as increased investment in education, youth empowerment, state-owned media organisations and modern security technologies.