More Trouble for Tinubu as Group Reopens Chicago Varsity Certificate Saga

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A civil society group, the Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy (CFRPA), has reopened the issue on the genuineness or otherwise of the Chicago State University certificate used by President Bola Tinubu to get clearance for the 2023 general election.

The group, championing good governance in Nigeria, has formally written the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, demanding clarifications on the status of the degree certificate claimed to have been obtained and being paraded by President Tinubu.

In a letter to the INEC chairman, the group demanded expedited clarifications from the electoral body to ensure that sanity prevails in the polity ahead of the 2027 election.

Specifically, the group predicated its demand on the need for INEC to prevent contestants of doubtful background from taking part in the 2027 presidential poll, in order to prohibit such persons from having access to leadership positions at all levels in the country.

The letter dated June 19, 2026 and signed by the group’s Head of Legal Unit, Kalu Agu, was received at the Abuja INEC Headquarters same date.

Among others, the group alleged that while President Tinubu claimed to have attended Government College Lagos in 1960 and graduated in May 1970, the Government College Lagos was established in 1974.

It therefore, held that the primary and secondary school certificates being paraded by President Tinubu and claimed to have been used to secure admission to Chicago State University may have been forged, hence, the need for clarifications by INEC.

The group charged INEC chairman, as a Professor of Law and a well respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, to use his wealth of experience and knowledge to resolve the lingering issue surrounding the eligibility of President Bola Tinubu to contest the 2027 presidential election.

According to the group, the need for INEC to make clarifications has become imperative in view of the legal implications of forged certificates in relation to Section 137(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) as well as Section 285(14) of the said Constitution, which stipulates the power of the commission to disqualify candidates for election who are ineligible.

The group warned that unless the electoral body speaks out on Tinubu’s eligibility or otherwise for the 2027 general election, it will be left with no option than to institute a legal action to compel it to do the needful in the general interest of the Nigerian public.

Parts of the letter read: “We are a non-profit, pro-democracy, human rights, anti corruption and public interest advocacy organization in Nigeria.

“In line with our objectives, we respectfully wish to bring to your notice the Fake Chicago State University Certificate and forged National Youth Service Corps Discharge Certificate presented to the Commission by President Bola A. Tinubu to aid his qualification for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

“The said certificates which formed part of the President Bola A. Tinubu’s INEC Form EC9 are hereby annexed and marked as “Exhibit INEC.”

“It will be recalled that in 2023, an American Court in a discovery case, particularly in Re: Application of Atiku Abubakar (NO. 23 CV 05099), Coram: Honourable Nancy L. Maldonado, directed Chicago State University to release academic records of President Bola A. Tinubu to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The said academic records are hereby annexed and are marked as “Exhibit CSU.”

“Upon release of the said academic records, the following was discovered that President Bola A. Tinubu:

“Made false entries on his Chicago State University admission form wherein he claimed that he attended Government College Lagos in 1960 and graduated in May 1970 when indeed Government College Lagos was established in 1974;

“ForgedUniversity of Cambridge Local Examination Syndicate General Certificate of Education Certificate in 1970. Please see pages CSU 0022 and CSU 0024 of “Exhibit CSU.”

“It is on the basis of the foregoing that we respectfully write to you requesting for a legal clarification of the effects of President Bola A. Tinubu’s certificate obtained by fraud from Chicago State University and his forged NYSC Discharged Certificate on President Bola A. Tinubu’s 2027 presidential bid.

“It is worthy of note that we have written to the Director General of National Youth Service Corps and the Secretary to Government of the Federation requesting the NYSC to issue a disclaimer on the forged NYSC Discharge certificate President Bola A. Tinubu is parading as genuine.

“Attached are copies of the said letters and are marked as “Exhibit Letters.”

“As a Professor of Law and a well respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), it is imperative to use your wealth of experience and knowledge to resolve this lingering issue surrounding the ineligibility of President Bola A. Tinubu to contest the 2027 Presidential Election considering the legal implications of the above-named forged certificates he submitted to INEC in 2023 in relation to Section 137(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) as well as Section 285(14) of the said Constitution which envisages the power of the Commission to disqualify candidates for election who are ineligible.

“This is a litmus test for you to determine how neutral you will be in the conduct of future elections in Nigeria

“Take Notice that in the event you fail to make the legal position of INEC public on this request by us, we will initiate a legal action to stop INEC from receiving and/or accepting the name of President Bola A. Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC as he does not have any other academic certificate to present to INEC since President Bola A. Tinubu does not have any Primary and Secondary Certificates.

“We are hopeful that you will heed to our request and allow wise counsel prevail in the circumstance. “

“INEC is constitutionally and statutorily mandated to regulate the activities of political parties in Nigeria and conduct elections into elective offices which includes accepting and/or giving Access Code to political parties to upload names of candidates into INEC online portal.

“By virtue of Section 137(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), any candidate who presents a forged certificate to INEC is not qualified to contest for office of President of Nigeria.”