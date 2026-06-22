From Arrests to Convictions: How DSS Prosecutions Are Strengthening Nigeria’s Security Framework

By Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi

Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and violent extremism has largely been measured by arrests, military offensives, and security operations. While these measures remain indispensable, a more enduring measure of success lies elsewhere: the ability of the state to secure lawful convictions through the judicial process.

Recent courtroom victories recorded by the Department of State Services (DSS) suggest that Nigeria may be witnessing an important evolution in its counterterrorism architecture—from merely apprehending suspects to ensuring that criminals and terrorists are held accountable through due process and the rule of law.

Within a span of weeks, Nigerian courts have delivered landmark judgments in cases investigated and prosecuted by the DSS. Among them was the conviction and death sentence handed to four terrorists involved in the gruesome June 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in the country’s recent history.

This was followed by the conviction of a female arms courier, Hauwa Mukhtar, who was arrested while allegedly transporting 438 rounds of ammunition intended for a notorious bandit leader operating in Zamfara State.

Earlier, a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Halima Haliru Umar to 20 years imprisonment after convicting her of unlawful possession of 302 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and attempting to provide support for terrorist activities. Umar had been arrested by the DSS in Plateau State before being arraigned on a four-count charge.

Another significant judicial outcome was the death sentence imposed on Jibrin Halilu, who was convicted by a Kogi State High Court for the abduction and murder of a hotel proprietor. The judgment underscored the importance of translating security operations into successful prosecutions capable of delivering justice for victims.

Taken together, these cases represent more than isolated legal victories. They reflect an emerging trend in which intelligence gathering, criminal investigation, prosecution, and judicial determination are increasingly working in tandem to strengthen accountability, deliver justice, and reinforce public confidence in state institutions.

Security experts have long argued that defeating terrorist organisations requires more than neutralising fighters on the battlefield. It also involves dismantling the logistics networks, financial structures, and supply chains that sustain their operations.

The recent convictions of arms couriers indicate a growing focus on disrupting the support infrastructure that enables violent groups to thrive across the country.

The same principle applies to kidnapping, which has become one of Nigeria’s most persistent security challenges. Beyond the immediate suffering inflicted on victims and their families, kidnapping generates fear, undermines economic activity, and erodes public confidence in state authority.

For communities traumatised by such crimes, successful prosecutions provide reassurance that perpetrators can be identified, tried, and punished in accordance with the law.

The significance extends beyond punishment. Effective prosecution creates deterrence, weakens criminal networks, encourages citizen cooperation, and demonstrates that intelligence provided to security agencies can produce tangible outcomes.

A Changing Face of the DSS

One of the most notable developments in recent years has been the apparent evolution of the DSS itself.

Historically, the agency has often found itself at the centre of public debates concerning civil liberties, media freedom, and allegations of arbitrary arrests or prolonged detentions. Civil society organisations, journalists, and human rights advocates have, at various times, raised concerns about aspects of the Service’s operations.

However, there are growing indications that under the leadership of Director-General Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, the DSS is placing greater emphasis on legal processes, institutional accountability, and public engagement.

This shift is reflected not only in terrorism-related prosecutions but also in the agency’s increasing reliance on the courts to resolve disputes and defend its actions.

Four examples are particularly instructive.

The first is the legal dispute involving the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the DSS. Rather than resorting to extra-judicial measures, the matter proceeded through established judicial channels, allowing the courts to determine the issues in contention. The court later found SERAP guilty and ordered it to pay DSS officials N100m.

Similarly, in matters involving activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore, disputes and allegations have increasingly been subjected to judicial scrutiny, reflecting a broader trend toward legal resolution rather than unilateral administrative action.

Another significant judicial victory attributed to the Service occurred when Professor Pat Utomi, a renowned political economist, former presidential candidate, and member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), announced plans in early 2025 to establish a “shadow government.”

In response, the Department of State Services (DSS) instituted legal proceedings challenging the legality of the proposed arrangement. Delivering judgment in the case, Justice James Omotosho held that the concept of a shadow government or shadow cabinet is unconstitutional and incompatible with Nigeria’s presidential system of government, describing it as an alien concept within the country’s constitutional framework.

This landmark judgment represents not only a victory for the DSS but also for all Nigerians, as it reinforces constitutional governance and contributes to the preservation and protection of the nation’s democratic order.

Furthermore, another notable approach reportedly adopted under the current leadership is the review of cases involving individuals that are wrongfully arrested and detained without sufficient evidence. In instances where investigations establish innocence, efforts have been made to secure their release and facilitate reintegration.

A recent example occurred in May 2026, when the DSS released a Yobe State resident, Ya’u Mohammed, after investigations reportedly confirmed that he had no connection to criminal activity. Beyond his release, the Service provided financial support worth N2 million to assist his reintegration and livelihood restoration.

Whether one agrees with the agency’s positions or those of its critics, the increasing reliance on judicial processes represents a positive development for democratic governance. Strong democracies are built on institutions that submit disputes to impartial legal determination rather than resolving them through coercive means.

Such developments contribute to the perception of a security institution seeking legitimacy through adherence to the rule of law and constitutional processes.

The Case for Specialised Terrorism Courts

Despite these achievements, significant challenges remain.

One of the most persistent obstacles is the slow pace of criminal trials. Terrorism and kidnapping cases often involve extensive investigations, multiple defendants, large volumes of evidence, and prolonged court proceedings.

To address these challenges, the Federal Government and the judiciary should consider establishing specialised terrorism and national security courts, or dedicated divisions within existing courts.

Such courts could be staffed by specially trained judges and prosecutors, supported by enhanced security arrangements and modern case management systems designed to expedite proceedings while safeguarding defendants’ rights.

Countries facing prolonged terrorist threats have adopted specialised judicial mechanisms to ensure the timely adjudication of national security cases. Nigeria could benefit from studying similar models.

Pakistan, for example, operates dedicated Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) with jurisdiction over terrorism financing, insurgency, and related offences. Saudi Arabia also utilises a Specialised Criminal Court established to handle terrorism and national security cases.

A more efficient judicial framework would help reduce case backlogs, preserve evidence, protect witnesses, deliver timely justice for victims, and strengthen confidence in the criminal justice system.

Strengthening Public Trust Through Justice

Ultimately, security cannot be sustained by force alone. It depends on public trust.

Citizens are more likely to cooperate with security agencies when they believe suspects will receive fair trials and that victims will obtain justice. Communities are more willing to provide intelligence when they see that information supplied to authorities leads to lawful and transparent outcomes.

The recent convictions secured through DSS investigations therefore carry significance beyond the individual cases themselves. They suggest that Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and organised crime is increasingly being pursued not only in forests, highways, and urban centres, but also in courtrooms.

As the DSS continues to adapt under its current leadership, and as the judiciary continues to adjudicate complex security cases, Nigeria has an opportunity to deepen a culture in which justice, not merely force, becomes a cornerstone of national security.

That would represent a victory not only for the DSS, but also for the rule of law, democratic governance, and the Nigerian people.

MUKHTAR Ya’u Madobi is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication.