How SEDC Achieved Major Milestones Since Inauguration

.Charts course for private sector-driven regional transformation

Since the inauguration of its management and board on February 11, 2025, the South East Development Commission, SEDC, has focused on building the institutional and strategic foundation for the economic integration and transformation of the five South East states. Despite prolonged delays in the release of federal funds, the Commission has moved swiftly from planning to execution, positioning itself to drive large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects that will impact the region’s economy.

Before inauguration, the management, led by Mr. Mark Okoye held extensive consultations to develop a coherent roadmap for South East regional integration.

Upon inauguration, the Board chaired by Dr Emeka Wogu approved this roadmap, affirming a clear mandate for private sector-led development.

For the 2025 fiscal year, SEDC was allocated N140 billion for recurrent and capital expenditure. Yet, from February to December 2025, no funds were released.

Undeterred, the Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to secure technical support.

Recognizing that government funding alone could not deliver transformative projects, SEDC revived the Michael Okpara-era investment model by establishing the South East Investment Company, SEIC, a modern equivalent of the Eastern Nigeria Development Corporation, ENDC.

Approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the establishment of SEIC was described as a watershed moment for private sector-driven prosperity in the South East.

In late December 2025, SEDC received an N5 billion special intervention from the Federation Account for recurrent costs. Since January 2026, the Commission has received monthly allocations of approximately N2.8 billion, which it has deployed with strategic discipline.

The absence of federal releases for ten months did not, however, stall SEDC’s work as the Commission embarked on a couple of assignments.

The Commission engaged the five South East state governments and held extensive consultations with the organized private sector to align on the region’s industrialization priorities.

Pushing for global partnership, the UNDP endorsed SEDC’s roadmap and convened institutional partners in Abuja for the Commission to present its framework. Similarly, Afreximbank also invited SEDC to showcase the South East regional integration agenda at the 2025 Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers, Algeria.

At Afreximbank’s request, SEDC convened a regional summit in Enugu in February 2025. The summit produced SEV2050, a 25-year development roadmap collectively owned by the five states and now guiding long-term planning.

Infrastructure, Investment, and Operational Integrity

Using monthly allocations from January to May 2026, SEDC prioritized high-impact investments over short-term spending. The Commission has since commissioned detailed feasibility studies on internal railway connectivity for all five states, sea port development, gas infrastructure for industrial parks, and major highways. These studies will produce bankable documents to attract private investment.

In agriculture, SEDC has completed site mapping and requested 10,000 hectares of farmland from each state for its agro-mechanization program. Draft Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) has been sent to the states, and land preparation is expected to begin soon. The goal is to de-risk agricultural investment and make the sector attractive to private investors.

The Commission has also identified active and moribund industrial parks across the region and is engaging their promoters to provide critical infrastructure. In parallel, SEDC is reviewing defunct industries, including ANAMCO, Nkalagu Cement, Golden Guinea Brewery, and the Glass Industry, to develop viable models for their revival.

Setting the Record Straight on Infrastructure

Reports claiming that SEDC rented a single apartment in Abuja are false. The Commission secured a fully equipped duplex to serve as its liaison office in the Maitama District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This facility was acquired to meet operational needs, host high-level stakeholder engagements, and coordinate with federal institutions. The claim of “one apartment” is inaccurate.

Also, contrary to speculations that SEDC is not building physical infrastructure, tangible asset development is central to its strategy. Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State donated a four-storey building for SEDC’s headquarters, and the Commission has completed a full structural assessment and renovation plan. In addition, SEDC is establishing fully equipped state offices in each of the five South East states and procuring utility vehicles to support operations. Combined with ongoing infrastructure studies and site mappings, these actions demonstrate SEDC’s clear commitment to building the physical foundation for regional integration and industrial growth.

Human Capital, Youth, and Social Development

In May 2026, SEDC launched the South East Venture Capital Program to fund young innovators and prevent the migration of talent. The program aims to nurture the next generation of tech companies such as Moniepoint, Opay, and Flutterwave equivalents from the South East, with job creation as a core goal.

Through the South East Grassroot Recreation Infrastructure Development (SEGRID), the SEDC has mapped dilapidated sports facilities in rural communities and will begin rehabilitation to encourage youth participation and unlock the economic value of sports.

Other initiatives in development include community-based rural projects in partnership with states and local governments, a framework for solid minerals development to retain value in the region, and collaborations to improve healthcare and education.

The Road Ahead

Though the South East is reportedly currently contributing about 8% to Nigeria’s GDP, which is adjudged the lowest of all geopolitical zones, SEDC believes that their mandate is to work with determination to reverse the trend. The Commission emphasizes that building an integrated regional market is essential for sustainable growth.

The Commission, therefore, calls on all South East stakeholders to support its efforts in reviving the fortunes of the South Eastern hemisphere. Of course, transforming the region into a competitive and prosperous economic bloc requires collective ownership and commitment of all and sundry.