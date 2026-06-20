Geely Galaxy Unveils EV Vehicles in Nigeria, Partners TIM Motors

Bennett Oghifo

Geely Galaxy, the premium new-energy vehicle brand under Geely Auto Group, has made an official entry into the Nigerian market through a strategic partnership with TIM Motors.

Geely, which also owns globally recognised brands including Volvo Cars, Polestar, and Lotus, is one of China’s leading automotive manufacturers and a major force in the country’s transition to new-energy mobility.

In a special event in Lagos yesterday, the company unveiled three Geely Galaxy models, the EX5 EM-i, the EX5, and the EX2, designed to meet diverse customer needs across the Nigerian market.

The EX5 EM-i is a smart family SUV that combines petrol and electric power for extended driving range of more than 1000km, reduced fuel consumption, and lower emissions. For Nigerian families who want to spend less time at the fuel station and more time on the road, the EX5 EM-i delivers. The EX5 is a value-focused mid-size SUV with a premium, tech-forward interior and over 430 km of driving range. The EX2 is an all-electric subcompact hatchback built for the realities of city life. Affordable, intuitive to drive, and remarkably efficient, it is the answer for commuters tired of fuel queues and rising running costs.

Geely has built a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and intelligent vehicle technologies across both New Energy Vehicle (NEV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) markets. It ranks seventh globally by annual vehicle sales, with over 3.4 million units sold, placing it among the world’s most successful automotive manufacturers. Its footprint continues to grow across international markets.

With Nigeria standing as one of Africa’s most compelling growth markets for new-energy mobility, Geely Galaxy’s entry signals a long-term commitment to the continent.

General Manager of the Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at TIM International, Leon Zhan, expressed excitement about the brand’s arrival, confirming that the company is fully prepared to support ease of ownership and deliver reliable aftersales service through its nationwide network of service centres, spare parts availability, and warranty coverage.

“Electric vehicles represent the future of driving in Nigeria, and we are proud to bring that future closer to Nigerian consumers as the exclusive local partner of Geely Galaxy, a brand built on EV innovation, technology, and performance. We have financing arrangements in place to ease vehicle ownership, alongside a full aftersales support structure covering spare parts and warranty servicing,” Zhan said.

Geely Galaxy enters Nigeria with products engineered to address what customers have long been asking for: lower fuel costs and vehicles that work within local infrastructure realities. The brand’s offerings are designed to balance performance, affordability, and efficiency across its model range.

TIM Motors was appointed as Geely Galaxy’s exclusive general distributor in Nigeria on the strength of its continental sales network and its track record of customer support across Africa, giving Nigerian buyers the assurance of a partner who understands the local market.

The appointment reflects a commitment to making every customer interaction, from purchase to aftersales, seamless and reliable. TIM Motors’ proven experience across the African auto industry and its understanding of local customer needs are seen as central to Geely Galaxy’s success in Nigeria.

The launch event will be held under the theme “Powering the Future,” reflecting Geely Galaxy’s vision of making intelligent, sustainable mobility more accessible to Nigerian consumers.

Geely is one of China’s largest automotive conglomerates founded in 1986 and entering the auto industry in 1997, it operates globally and serves as the parent company for several prominent international automotive brands, including Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus. Known for affordable, tech-forward vehicles, the company has heavily expanded into hybrid and pure electric models.

Tim Motors Nigeria (operating as part of TIM International Group and Icheetah Nigeria Limited) is an automotive and logistics company that distributes, finances, and assembles passenger and commercial vehicles. Known for distributing heavy-duty trucks, the firm pivoted to passenger cars and now delivers high-quality, affordable Chinese vehicles in the country.