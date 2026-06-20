Etoro Bassey, Ogunjobi, Michael, Abua in 47th CBN Senior Tennis Final Today

ArgentinAll is now set for the grand finale of the 47th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Open Senior Tennis Championship holding at the tennis courts of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The men’s single’s defending champion and championship seed 3,Michael Emmanuel, who played himself into the final for the second consecutive time back-to-back will face Nigeria’s current No. 1 and tournament top seed, Abua Cannice while women’s seed 5, Bassey Etoro, and seed 6, Ogunjobi Success, will battle it out in the women’s single’s final.

To get to the final, Etoro Bassey defeated Emmanuel-Essien Bright 2-1 ( 6-0, 1-6, 6-4 ) while Ogunjobi Success sent ladies top seed, Mohammed Khadijat packing beating g her 2-1 ( 6-4,4-6, 6-1 ).

Playing in the men’s single’s semi-finals, top seed, Abua Cannice who is eyeing his first CBN Senior Tennis trophy, out- stroked seed 8, Yusuf Abubakar, in two straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 while the defending champion and tournament seed 3, Michael Emmanuel beat Jimoh Joseph 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to come face to face with with Cannice.