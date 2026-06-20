  • Saturday, 20th June, 2026

Etoro Bassey, Ogunjobi, Michael, Abua in 47th CBN Senior Tennis Final Today

Sport | 9 seconds ago

ArgentinAll is now set for the grand finale of the  47th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Open Senior Tennis Championship holding at the tennis courts of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The men’s single’s defending champion and championship seed 3,Michael Emmanuel, who  played himself into the final for the second consecutive time  back-to-back will face Nigeria’s current No. 1  and tournament top seed,  Abua Cannice while women’s seed  5, Bassey Etoro, and seed 6,  Ogunjobi Success, will battle it out in the women’s single’s final.

To get to the final, Etoro Bassey defeated Emmanuel-Essien  Bright 2-1  ( 6-0, 1-6, 6-4 ) while Ogunjobi Success sent ladies top seed, Mohammed Khadijat packing beating g her 2-1  ( 6-4,4-6, 6-1 ).

Playing in the men’s single’s semi-finals, top seed, Abua Cannice  who is eyeing  his first CBN Senior Tennis trophy, out- stroked seed 8, Yusuf Abubakar, in two straight sets, 6-3, 6-4  while the defending champion and tournament seed 3, Michael Emmanuel beat Jimoh Joseph 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to come face to face with with Cannice.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.