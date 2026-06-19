Virtual and physical crypto cards: how to choose the right one

A few years ago, cryptocurrency was used mainly for investment or trading on exchanges. Today, digital assets are increasingly becoming part of everyday financial habits. That is why a crypto card is gradually transforming from a niche product into a full-fledged payment instrument for everyday expenses. Now users can choose between physical and virtual cards. Each option has its own advantages, and the choice depends on how a person plans to use cryptocurrency.

What is a crypto virtual card

A crypto virtual card exists only in digital format. You don’t need to wait for it in the mail or carry it with you in your wallet. After registration, the card details immediately appear in the mobile application or personal account of the service. This format is especially convenient for online purchases, subscriptions to services, and payments in online stores. In addition, crypto virtual cards are often issued faster and do not require additional shipping costs. Many users add them to Apple Pay or Google Pay and pay with their smartphone just like a regular bank card.

When is it better to choose a physical card

A physical crypto card is suitable for those who often pay offline or regularly withdraw cash from ATMs. In appearance, it is almost no different from a regular bank card. You can use it to pay for purchases in stores, cafes, or when traveling abroad. Many services offer both plastic and metal cards with additional bonuses for active users.

Is there a crypto credit card

Despite the popular query “crypto credit card”, there are practically no full-fledged credit cards in the cryptosphere. The main reason is the instability of the cryptocurrency market. It is difficult for companies to issue credit funds for assets whose exchange rate can change significantly in a short time. That is why most platforms today offer a debit card format. A crypto debit card allows you to spend only the funds that are already on the user’s balance.

What to look for when choosing

Before issuing a crypto card, it is important to consider not only the design or popularity of the brand. It is worth carefully checking the conversion fees, supported cryptocurrencies, cash withdrawal limits and the availability of the service in Ukraine. Crypto cashback is also an important factor. Some services return part of the funds spent in Bitcoin or the platform’s own tokens. For active users, this can be a nice bonus and an additional way to accumulate crypto assets.

Which format is better

There is no clear answer here. If a person often buys goods online and values ​​the speed of processing, a virtual crypto card is more suitable for them. If offline payments and the ability to use ATMs are important, you should choose a physical option. In 2026, crypto cards have already become part of modern financial services, and their use is becoming easier and more accessible every year.