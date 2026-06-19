NILDS, UNIBEN Launch PhD Programmes in Law, Governance

• Renew partnership to deepen research, policy development, democratic governance

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and University of Benin (UNIBEN) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and expanded their academic collaboration with the launch of doctoral programmes in law, policy and legislation as well as social science, politics, and governance.

The renewed agreement, according to a statement by NILDS, signed in Abuja on Thursday, marks a significant expansion of a partnership that has spanned more than a decade and focused on postgraduate education, research, capacity building and policy development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, described the renewal as a major milestone in a relationship that had consistently contributed to research, policy formulation, and higher education in Nigeria.

According to Sulaiman, the agreement represents more than a routine renewal of cooperation.

He said it reinforced the shared commitment of both institutions to academic excellence and national development.

“This renewed MoU is not just another agreement. It is a reaffirmation of a partnership that has delivered tangible value in research, policy development and higher education,” Sulaiman said.

He stated that the newly introduced PhD programmes were designed to strengthen research capacity, produce highly skilled professionals, and nurture future leaders for public service and governance.

Sulaiman said, “The inclusion of the PhD in Law, Policy and Legislation and the PhD in Social Science, Politics and Governance reflects our determination to advance knowledge, build expertise and contribute meaningfully to democratic governance.”

Sulaiman reiterated NILDS’ commitment to creating an enabling environment for research, innovation, and policy development, expressing confidence that the partnership would continue to thrive on mutual respect, shared responsibility, and a common vision for national progress.

Vice-Chancellor of UNIBEN, Professor Edoba Omoregie, pledged the university’s commitment to deepening the collaboration, stating that the partnership has already yielded positive outcomes in training and research.

Omoregie expressed optimism that the renewed agreement would strengthen legislative studies, promote high-quality research, and support the consolidation of democratic governance and sustainable development in the country.

“This collaboration has produced significant gains over the years, and we are confident that the renewed partnership will broaden opportunities for research, learning and institutional development,” Omoregie said.

The ceremony was attended by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of UNIBEN Governing Council, Professor Shuaibu Umaru, as well as senior management officials from both institutions.