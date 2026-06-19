NDC Candidate, Gwarzo, Questions Kano’s Evidence in Alleged LG Funds Diversion Scandal

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The governorship candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State and former state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has questioned the state government over evidence backing its allegation that his son diverted local government funds.

In a statement issued yesterday by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Shuaibu, Gwarzo said the burden of proof lies with the government to substantiate claims of financial misconduct against his son.

The former deputy governor described the allegations as baseless, outrageous, and a totally ridiculous attempt to tarnish his hard-earned integrity throughout his public service.

He, however, challenged the state governor to provide concrete evidence to support his allegations that he received funds from local government councils through his son, Mujahid Aminu Abdussalam.

Gwarzo’s response followed allegations made by the spokesperson to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who reportedly claimed that funds from local government councils were channeled to the former deputy governor through his son.

“The allegations are mere figments of the governor’s imagination, lacking any basis. We, therefore, categorically challenge the accuser to provide credible and verifiable evidence to substantiate these callous claims. Mere accusations, no matter how often repeated in the media, do not amount to proof,” the statement added.

The NDC governorship candidate maintained that throughout his public service career, he upheld the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

He expressed confidence that the truth would ultimately prevail and urged members of the public to disregard what he described as unfounded allegations.