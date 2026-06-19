Lome Declaration: Experts Push for Cheaper Air Travel across Africa

Chinedu Eze

The adoption of the June 16, 2026 Lome Declaration by African ministers, has brought African states closer to making air travel affordable on the continent.

African ministers adopted the declaration and implementation matrix in Lome, Togolese capital, to accelerate accessible, connected, affordable, and sustainable air transport across the continent.

Lomé Declaration is a continental commitment adopted by African leaders and transport ministers in Lomé, which is designed to remove the structural and regulatory barriers currently limiting air connectivity across Africa.

Africa has the least air connectivity globally and it is a region that has less intra-state trade among the countries on the continent compared to other regions of the world. Over the years there have been efforts to increase air connectivity and to make air transport affordable to majority of the people on the continent in order to boost trade, create jobs and develop market for goods produced on the continent.

Lomé Declaration therefore marks a decisive continental shift towards integrated, affordable and sustainable African air transport.

Adopted by ministers and heads of delegation during the African Air Transport Convention and Expo 2026 in Lomé, the Lomé Declaration reinforces commitments to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the Yamoussoukro Decision. It positions aviation as a strategic driver of trade, tourism and regional integration, while demanding measurable implementation rather than repeated policy ambition.

At the African Aviation Convention in Lomé, ministers highlighted that high costs and closed skies continued to suppress demand and hinder economic growth.

The main issues concerning affordable air transport cantered on excessive taxes and fees as air transport in the region is known for unprecedented aviation taxes, fees, and government charges make air travel artificially expensive, weakening route viability.

It is also hoped that the Lome Declaration will halt the delayed implementation of SAATM, which despite its lofty vision was yet to be realised due to restrictive market access barriers, protectionism, and fragmented bilateral agreements which have slowed down accessible travel.

There is high operational cost for airlines due to administrative bottlenecks, monopoly ground handling, and lack of competition push up the costs of doing business for airlines

Therefore, the declaration signals a new phase of accountability for African aviation reform.

The Lomé Declaration was adopted under the leadership of the African Civil Aviation Commission and supported by the African Union Commission, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).

Ministers stressed that “air transport is a strategic enabler of continental integration, trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people connectivity.” The ministers warned that persistent barriers continue to limit growth. So, the Declaration calls for urgent removal of restrictive market access rules and faster alignment of bilateral agreements with SAATM principles.

The Lome Declaration is in line with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mandate that took effect on January 1, 2026, to cut aviation passenger/security charges by 25 per cent and abolish several non-aviation specific ticket taxes, actual localized implementation by member states has been sluggish and inconsistent, stalling widespread enforcement.

The push to reduce these fees stems from the reality that taxes often make up over 50 per cent to 70 per cent of a standard flight ticket within West Africa. This is why the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling for quick implementation of the ECOWAS mandate. With the Lome Declaration, it is expected that states in West Africa and on the continent, will eschew protectionism for their airlines, adopt a liberalised entry for citizens of member states and review downwards airport charges and to make cost of flight ticket cheaper.

The ECOWAS Supplementary Act requires the total elimination of specific non-aerosol levies, including the Ticket Sales Tax, Tourism Tax, Solidarity Tax, and Foreign Travel Tax. Remaining core passenger and security charges are to be cut by exactly 25 per cent.

Since airlines and travellers have continued to face heavy cost pressures, organisations like IATA are heavily pressuring governments in countries like Nigeria to urgently enforce the mandate.

While binding, transitioning the regional directive into local enforcement has met resistance and delays across the bloc, with very few member states enacting the changes so far.

IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Al-Awadhi, recently lamented the high cost of air transport in Nigeria due to charges heaped on the airlines and called for urgent implementation of the ECOWAS mandate.

So, the Lomé Declaration reinforces the ECOWAS mandate strongly reaffirms full implementation of SAATM as a continental priority. It commits Member States to liberalise air services, streamline airline designation processes and improve route approval systems. In addition, it encourages harmonised regulatory frameworks to reduce delays and inefficiencies. The declaration therefore shifts focus from policy endorsement to operational execution across national and regional aviation systems.

A key feature of the Lomé Declaration is the strengthening of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) as the central executing agency. It also launches the AFCAC Solidarity Commitment 2026–2028 to mobilise financial, technical and institutional support. This mechanism will provide transparent resources for capacity building and project implementation. Consequently, the Declaration introduces a structured funding pathway designed to accelerate aviation transformation.

The Lomé Declaration places strong emphasis on aviation infrastructure and operational resilience, including modern air navigation systems, safety oversight mechanisms and secure aviation infrastructure across the continent. Ministers called for the development of bankable aviation projects covering airports, navigation systems, cargo hubs, digital platforms and corridor-based investments. In addition, the Lomé Declaration underscores the importance of harmonised certification frameworks for Sustainable Aviation Fuels and lower-carbon alternatives, alongside regional coordination pathways to support scalable clean energy deployment.

The Lomé Declaration further advances Africa’s commitment to digital transformation and aviation data systems, promoting innovation partnerships, technology adoption and operational modernisation across the sector. Human capital development remains central, with targeted support for the next generation of aviation professionals, including expanded opportunities for women and youth, strengthened training institutions and deeper collaboration between regulators, operators and industry stakeholders.

It tackled the high cost of air travel across Africa. Ministers recognised that excessive taxes, fees and administrative bottlenecks suppress demand and weaken airline viability. They endorsed a harmonised continental policy framework to guide fair and transparent aviation charging systems. Furthermore, the Lomé Declaration urges coordinated action between transport, finance and tourism authorities to make air travel more affordable and commercially sustainable.

In addition, the Lomé Declaration promotes stronger air cargo development linked to AfCFTA value chains. It supports corridor-based logistics planning, improved cargo infrastructure and enhanced cooperation between airlines, airports and trade authorities. Therefore, the Declaration positions aviation as a key enabler of intra-African trade expansion and industrial growth. It also encourages investment in secondary city connectivity to widen economic inclusion.

The Lomé Declaration advances reforms in mobility, infrastructure and sustainability. It calls for visa openness, digital travel systems and improved border efficiency to support seamless movement of passengers and goods. Moreover, it highlights the need for bankable aviation infrastructure projects and investment in sustainable aviation fuels and low-carbon technologies. It also emphasises innovation, digital transformation and youth participation in shaping Africa’s aviation future.

To ensure accountability, the Lomé Declaration mandates AFCAC, the African Union Commission and partners to develop a post-Lomé implementation roadmap. This will define priorities, timelines and reporting structures. Finally, the Lomé Declaration represents a unified continental commitment to building a safer, more connected and competitive African air transport system driven by measurable action and sustained cooperation.