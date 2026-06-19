Keyamo’s Policy Direction Deepens Aviation Capacity Development

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s drive to build a world-class aviation workforce received a significant boost yesterday with the official unveiling of the United Nigeria Airlines/Boeing B1/B2 Engineers Training Programme for the Boeing 737-800 Next Generation (NG).

The training is a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening local technical expertise and supporting the country’s rapidly expanding commercial aviation sector.

The programme was formally launched at Aviation Techniks & Trainings International (ATTI) in Ikeja, Lagos, by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, alongside the Consul General of the United States in Nigeria, Mr. Rick Swart.

The training initiative comes at a critical moment for Nigeria’s aviation industry, coinciding with the planned induction of fourteen Boeing 737-800NG aircraft by three major Nigerian carriers, United Nigeria Airlines, ValueJet, and Air Peace.

Speaking at the event, on behalf of the minister, Senior Special Adviser to the Minister on foreign direct investment and Capital Improvement Programmes, Obafemi Bajomo, described the initiative as both timely and strategic, reflecting the federal government’s commitment to developing indigenous technical capacity and reducing dependence on foreign maintenance expertise.