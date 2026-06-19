 KADUNA’S NEW POLITICAL ORDER

There is an emerging order built on inclusion and partnership, contends

ADAMA JOSEPH

Politics is ultimately a game of relationships, trust, and the ability to inspire loyalty beyond personal ambition. Elections may be won through structures and strategies, but enduring political relevance is sustained by alliances, goodwill, and the confidence of followers. It is against this backdrop that the unfolding political drama in Kaduna State can best be understood. What is playing out is not merely a contest between two politicians. It is the story of Governor Uba Sani’s growing ascendancy and the steady unraveling of the once formidable political empire of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

For years, El-Rufai was one of the most influential political figures in Northern Nigeria. Brilliant, outspoken, and fiercely independent, he built a reputation as a reformer and political strategist. Yet, politics has a cruel way of exposing the difference between power and influence. While power can be acquired through office, influence is earned through relationships. Today, the greatest challenge confronting the immediate past governor is not opposition from political rivals but estrangement from many of those who once stood firmly by his side.

The recent African Democratic Congress (ADC) primaries in Kaduna offered a revealing glimpse into this reality. Of the 27 aspirants reportedly associated with El-Rufai’s political camp, only one secured a ticket, his son, Bello El-Rufai. Every other aspirant, including former Commissioner Jafaru Sani, suffered defeat. The outcome was politically devastating.

For a politician who once dominated Kaduna politics and shaped electoral outcomes almost single-handedly, the inability to secure nominations for his loyalists raises fundamental questions about the strength of his current political structure. More significantly, it exposed a growing perception among former allies that El-Rufai’s political project has become increasingly personalized and family-centred.

Many of his supporters had expected him to deploy his influence to secure victories for those who had stood by him through thick and thin. Instead, the only visible beneficiary of his political capital was his son. In politics, perception often becomes reality. Among many former associates, the perception is that El-Rufai fought hardest for his family while leaving loyal followers to fend for themselves.

Several of his former associates began gravitating towards Governor Uba Sani, whose leadership style stands in sharp contrast to that of his predecessor.

This difference has become one of the defining features of Kaduna’s evolving political landscape.

Since assuming office, Uba Sani has quietly but steadily consolidated his position, not through dramatic political battles but through strategic relationship-building. He has reconnected with political stakeholders across party lines, engaged traditional institutions, strengthened grassroots networks, and pursued policies aimed at reducing tensions that had accumulated over the years. His approach has yielded remarkable dividends.

Prominent political figures who once stood on opposing sides of Kaduna’s political divide have increasingly found common ground with the governor. Former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Governor Ahmed Makarfi, and numerous political actors across the state have embraced a more collaborative relationship with the Uba administration.

This broad coalition represents one of the governor’s greatest political assets. The defections and realignments currently taking place in Kaduna go beyond party politics. They reflect a broader acceptance of Uba Sani’s leadership style and governance philosophy. Politicians are naturally drawn towards stability, inclusion, and political certainty. Increasingly, many believe that Uba Sani offers all three.

The greatest threat to any political leader is not opposition from rivals but disillusionment among loyal supporters. The ADC primaries merely brought these tensions into the open. The defeat of Jafaru Sani was particularly symbolic. Few individuals had demonstrated greater loyalty to El-Rufai over the years. He served in key positions under his administration, remained steadfast during difficult moments, and was widely viewed as one of his closest political associates. Many expected him to emerge as El-Rufai’s political heir within Kaduna.

It is therefore unsurprising that reports suggest many former loyalists of the erstwhile administration are now embracing Uba Sani’s political platform. Politics abhors a vacuum, and where leadership fails to inspire confidence, alternatives quickly emerge.

Governor Sani has become that alternative. Beyond politics, his administration has recorded notable achievements in governance. Under his leadership, Kaduna has witnessed renewed focus on rural development, infrastructure expansion, agricultural investment, healthcare delivery, financial transparency, and social inclusion.

Kaduna’s recent ranking among Nigeria’s top-performing states by Phillips Consulting’s State Performance Index and its emergence as the country’s leading state on transparency and integrity indicators have strengthened the governor’s standing. These recognitions reinforce the perception that Kaduna is moving in a positive direction under his watch.

For many citizens, governance outcomes matter more than political theatrics. This is where Uba Sani appears to be gaining the upper hand. The governor has focused on governing. While others are consumed by internal party conflicts, he continues to build bridges and expand his support base.

Political history is filled with leaders who mistook fear for loyalty and control for influence. True leadership, however, is measured not by how many people follow you when you are powerful, but by how many remain with you when power fades.

Today, the evidence suggests that Governor Sani is attracting support not because he commands authority, but because he inspires confidence. His growing coalition reflects trust. His governance record reflects competence. His political approach reflects maturity.

The Kaduna political landscape has changed significantly since 2023. New alliances have emerged. Old loyalties have shifted. Former rivals have become partners. Most importantly, a new centre of political gravity has taken shape. That centre is Governor Sani.

The story unfolding in Kaduna is about the emergence of a new political order built on inclusion rather than confrontation, consensus rather than division, and partnership rather than personal ambition.

Joseph writes from Zaria, Kaduna State