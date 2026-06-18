Access Bank, UNICEF and Fifth Chukker Polo Boost Education, Community Devt in Kaduna

The partnership between Access Bank, UNICEF and Fifth Chukker Polo Resort continues to transform lives across Kaduna State, demonstrating how strategic collaboration can drive sustainable development, expand educational opportunities and empower vulnerable communities.

This commitment was highlighted during the 2026 Access Bank/UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament, held from May 30 to June 7 at Fifth Chukker Resort, Kaduna.

Beyond the excitement of world-class polo, the annual charity initiative serves as a platform for raising funds and mobilizing support for education and community development projects in underserved communities.

Over the years, the partnership has become one of Nigeria’s most impactful private-sector-led social intervention programmes, delivering lasting benefits in education, economic empowerment, access to clean water and rural development.

One of the initiative’s major achievements is the Access Bank/Fifth Chukker School Complex in Maraban Jos, Kaduna State. Proceeds from the charity platform have funded the construction of 120 classroom blocks, improving access to quality education for thousands of children and contributing to a significant rise in school enrolment.

The impact was evident during this year’s Children’s Day celebration, where more than 1,000 pupils from the school showcased cultural performances, drama presentations and artwork focused on child rights, education and social inclusion.

Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Osime, who led the Bank’s delegation to the event, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to creating opportunities for disadvantaged children through education.

“We remain committed to promoting sustainable development through quality education and initiatives that positively impact lives and communities,” she stated.

Speaking on the broader significance of the partnership, Access Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Roosevelt Ogbonna, said the initiative aligns with the Bank’s vision of expanding access to education and creating pathways for future generations.

“Nigeria faces a profound challenge, with millions of children out of school, particularly in Northern Nigeria. Through initiatives such as this, we are working with our partners to transform challenges into opportunities and give every child the chance to learn, grow and thrive,” he said.

Beyond education, the partnership has delivered projects that improve living conditions in rural communities. Beneficiaries across Kaduna State have gained access to clean water through borehole projects, vocational training and empowerment programmes, cooperative support schemes and other livelihood-enhancing initiatives designed to promote long-term economic growth.

The programme has also supported critical social infrastructure, including water supply systems, electricity projects and employment opportunities, positively impacting thousands of residents across multiple local government areas.

The Kaduna State Government has repeatedly commended the initiative for advancing child welfare, poverty reduction and community development.

According to the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the long-standing partnership between Access Bank, UNICEF and Fifth Chukker remains a model for impactful private-sector intervention.

“The government and people of Kaduna State appreciate Access Bank and its partners for sustaining this important campaign, which addresses the needs of children while contributing significantly to the development of rural communities across the state,” she said.

As the partnership expands its reach, the Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield initiative remains a testament to the power of collaboration in delivering sustainable solutions that improve lives, strengthen communities and create brighter futures for generations to come.