YABATECH Seeks Alumni Support for Transition to Varsity Status

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Prof. Funsho Afolabi, has called on alumni of the institution across the globe to mobilise their resources, expertise and influence in support of the college’s ongoing bid to transform into a University of Technology and Vocational Studies.

Afolabi, who made the appeal at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the YABATECH Alumni Association recently, described the proposed transition as a historic milestone that requires collective commitment from stakeholders, particularly graduates of the institution.

Afolabi, who was represented by Dr Maruf Adebakin, said that the college has reached a defining moment in its history and is already implementing strategic measures to facilitate a seamless transformation into a university of technology and vocational studies.

According to him, the process would require resilience, innovation and collaboration among stakeholders to achieve the desired outcome.

“The college stands at a critical point in its history, and the support of the alumni association has become more important than ever. We need an association that will deploy its intellectual resources, professional expertise, national influence and global networks to support the institution,” Afolabi said.

He urged alumni members to leverage their positions in government, industry, academia, and the private sector to attract partnerships, facilitate interventions, influence favourable policies, and contribute to projects that can accelerate the institution’s growth and development.

Afolabi also appealed for sustained unity within the alumni body, warning against divisions that could undermine the progress of both the Association and the institution.

He noted that YABATECH, as Nigeria’s premier higher institution, occupies a unique position in the nation’s educational history, having produced generations of professionals whose contributions have impacted national development.

The governing council chairman reiterated the institution’s commitment to maintaining its legacy of excellence through quality teaching, technological innovation, industry-driven programmes and alignment with national development priorities.

Afolabi further commended the leadership of the alumni association for promoting cohesion among members and repositioning the body as a strategic partner in the institution’s development agenda.

In his remarks, the Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, described the college as a national asset and a centre of technological excellence that has consistently produced innovators, entrepreneurs and professionals contributing to Nigeria’s industrial and economic growth. He stated that achieving the institution’s aspiration to become a world-class university of technology and vocational studies would require stronger collaboration among management, staff, alumni, and other stakeholders.

He described the theme of the AGM, ‘Food Security, Drug Safety and National Prosperity: The Strategic Role of Tertiary Institutions and Alumni Bodies’, as timely, stressing that tertiary institutions must increasingly provide practical solutions to national challenges.

Abdul reaffirmed management’s commitment to strengthening engagement with the association through mentorship programmes, collaborative initiatives, and industry-academia partnerships to advance innovation and institutional development.

The Chairman of the alumni Board of Trustees, Wing Commander Solomon Ajayi (retd.), said the institution is on the verge of a historic transformation and that the alumni body is repositioning itself to take advantage of emerging opportunities while addressing attendant challenges. He restated reforms within the association, including strengthened governance structures, active committees and the revitalisation of its college of elders to enhance professionalism, continuity and stakeholder engagement.

The National President of the association, Yemi Osinbajo, noted that the AGM was designed to serve as a platform for strategic collaboration and collective action towards promoting education, innovation and national development. He disclosed that the association had launched a ‘Pick A Project’ initiative to attract support for infrastructure development, student welfare, entrepreneurship, research, innovation hubs, digital transformation and security enhancement within the institution.

Osinbajo underlined the association’s commitment to supporting the college’s elevation to a university of technology, insisting that the institution possesses the academic capacity, technological orientation and industrial relevance required for such status.