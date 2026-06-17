Ward Delineation: INYC Vows to Resist Alleged Plan to Allocate Land to Ijaw in Warri South LGA

The Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC) has vowed to resist any alleged attempt to allocate Itsekiri land to the Ijaw in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, insisting that the area remains the ancestral homeland of the Itsekiri people.

In a statement signed by its President, Appearance Afejuku, the council declared that Itsekiri youths are prepared to defend their heritage and territorial integrity against what they described as attempts to alter the historical and legal status of communities within Warri South.

The council maintained that the Supreme Court had already settled issues relating to the ownership and identity of communities in Warri South, stressing that there are no Ijaw communities in the local government area.

According to the statement, the Itsekiri youths are not part of any ongoing negotiations involving government agencies, political leaders, or other groups concerning ward delineation and sharing arrangements in Warri South LGA.

“Whatever the political class and elders are negotiating with any group or government agency does not bind us as youths,” the statement said.

“We wish to remind the government that the youths are the future of the present, and we are ready to defend our collective heritage”.

The council urged the relevant authorities to ensure that all decisions regarding ward delineation and electoral boundaries in Warri South are guided by historical facts, judicial pronouncements.