RMAFC Hails A’Ibom for Purposeful Leadership, Says State’s Impact on Nigeria Significant

Okon Bassey in Uyo





The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, has hailed Akwa Íbom State Government for good governance and economic value.

Prof. Olusegun Adekunle Wright of RMAFC who made the assertion in Uyo, Akwa Íbom State capital, described the state governor, Umo Eno’s leadership as “purposeful” and the state’s contribution to Nigeria’s economy as “significant.”

Wríght who spoke during a courtesy visit on Governor Eno at Government House, Uyo, noted the significant role played by Akwa Ibom State in the country’s economic well-being.

Prof. Wright described Akwa Ibom State as a symbol of resilience, enterprise, and purposeful leadership, stressing that the state has consistently distinguished itself as one of Nigeria’s foremost contributors to national development.

He commended the people of the state for their exceptional sense of industry, peaceful disposition, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

He praised the State’s emergence as a model of transformational governance through sustained investment in infrastructure, healthcare delivery, education, aviation, tourism, and human capital development.

Prof. Wright noted the state’s achievements greatly stand out as a strong testimony to what can be accomplished through prudent resource management, visionary leadership, and the collective determination of a people united by a common aspiration for progress.

He disclosed that his team was in the state for the South-South verification and data collection exercise to standardize and improve on their national financial service delivery and mandate.

He appreciated the state government for always supporting and collaborating with RMAFC to ensure that the objectives of its assigned duties are achieved in the state.

In a remark, Governor Eno welcomed the RMAFC team to the state and assured them of a hitch-free stay and the backing of his administration for a successful exercise in the state.

He thanked RMAFC for its positive observation about the State as well as its commendations, and pledged more development initiatives for the betterment of the people.

The governor acknowledged the timely and smooth release of improved funds by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to states to embark on quality development projects to turn around the fortunes of the people for the better.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; the Head of Civil Service, Mrs. Elsie Peters; the Executive Assistant/Chief Delivery Advisory to the Governor, Mr. Aniefiok Johnson; Commissioners, and other Government functionaries joined the governor to receive the team from RMFAC.

In the RMFAC team were Federal Commissioners Barr Imo Akpan, Hon. Rakiya Tanko Ayuba-Haruna, Prof. Steve Ugba, Mr. Modu Aji -Juluri, several Directors and other officials of the agency.