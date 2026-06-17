P-Square Feud: Peter Okoye’s Absence Stalls Jude Okoye’s N1.3bn Fraud Trial

Wale Igbintade

The trial of Jude Okoye, former manager of the defunct music group P-Square, was stalled yesterday at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, after his younger brother and prosecution witness, Peter Okoye, failed to appear in court for cross-examination.

The absence of Peter, popularly known as Mr. P, sparked a dispute between the prosecution and the defence over the reasons for his failure to attend the proceedings, with defence counsel alleging that the witness was already in Lagos and did not travel as claimed.

Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Limited, are currently standing trial before Justice Alexander Owoeye on allegations of fraud involving N1.3 billion and $1 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the defendant and his company on a seven-count charge bordering on alleged financial crimes.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, the matter was scheduled for the cross-examination of Peter Okoye, who is the nominal complainant in the case and had previously testified for the prosecution.

However, prosecuting counsel, G.C Akaogu, informed the court that the witness could not attend because his flight from Abuja to Lagos had been rescheduled.

According to the prosecutor, Peter had contacted him to explain the situation.

“The witness called and told me that his flight from Abuja was rescheduled, and that was why he could not make it to court. I equally informed the learned Silk of this development this morning,” the prosecutor told the court.

He subsequently applied for an adjournment to enable the witness attend court on another date.

Responding, counsel to the defendants, Chief Clement Onwuewunor (SAN), confirmed that the prosecution had informed him of Peter’s absence earlier in the day.

However, he challenged the explanation offered by the prosecution, insisting that information available to him suggested that the witness had not travelled from Abuja as claimed.

“The prosecutor informed me of the development when I was at Falomo, close to the court. I complained bitterly because I ought to be in Akure for a matter.

“Infact, I was just told that the witness did not travel; he is in Lagos, and I do not know why the prosecutor said his flight was rescheduled,” Onwuewunor said.

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Following submissions by both parties, Justice Owoeye adjourned the case till September 21, 2026, for continuation of trial.

The adjournment means that the much-anticipated cross-examination of Peter Okoye, whose testimony is central to the prosecution’s case, will now take place at a later date.

The EFCC alleged that Jude Okoye and Northside Music Limited were involved in financial transactions amounting to N1.3 billion and $1 million, allegations the defendants have consistently denied.