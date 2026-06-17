  • Tuesday, 16th June, 2026

Olowu Expands Food Outreach, Supports Vulnerable Families Through Charity Initiative

Business | 10 seconds ago

Philanthropist and community advocate Mo Olowu has intensified efforts to combat hunger and support vulnerable families through the Food Charity Initiative of the Rooted in Hope Foundation.

The initiative, which focuses on providing food assistance to widows, elderly persons, single parents, low-income households, and other underserved groups, has continued to reach individuals and families facing economic hardship across various communities.

According to the foundation, the programme was established to help address food insecurity while restoring dignity and hope to beneficiaries struggling to meet their daily needs.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Mo Olowu stressed that access to food remains a basic human necessity and called for greater collective efforts to support vulnerable members of society.

“Our ethos is rooted in the belief that every person deserves dignity, stability, and hope,” she said. “Collective action is essential to support vulnerable families and people facing daily challenges.”

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