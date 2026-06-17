How Rivers Philanthropist Splashed N15.8m on Students in Ogoni at Science Quiz Competition

Blessing Ibunge reports that as part of his philanthropic gestures, the President of KAGOTE and Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Ltd, Chief Lesi Maol, recently doled out over N15 million on schools and students that participated in the Ogoni Secondary Schools Science Quiz Competition, held in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State

Chief Lesi Maol, President of KAGOTE, is known for his philanthropy in the Ogoni Kingdom and across Rivers State. This time, to mark his birthday on May 27, the Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Ltd decided to host the grand finale of the 2026 edition of the Ogoni Secondary Schools Science Quiz Competition in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The highly competitive quiz featured student competitors from across the four Ogoni LGAs of Khana, Tai, Eleme, and Gokana, with eight outstanding secondary schools emerging as finalists. The organisers of the competition disclosed that 60 schools initially registered for the science-based competition, while 37 schools eventually participated in the preliminary round; eight schools progressed to the finals.

The finalists were Birabi Memorial Grammar School (BMGS), Bori; Community Secondary School, Kenpoly, Bori; Government Secondary School, Kpite, Tai; Community Secondary School, Kira; Community Secondary School, Bera; Community Secondary School, Yeghe; Sunshine International Academy, Onne; and Community Secondary School, Akpajo, Eleme LGA.

Maol said that the annual competition aimed at promoting science education, intellectual development, and healthy academic competition among secondary school students. He informed the participants and guests that the competition, first hosted in 2024, has had a great impact on students, stressing that some participants from past years are currently at various higher institutions and excelling academically.

The KAGOTE president said he chose to celebrate his birthday with students rather than travel abroad because education “remains the bedrock of development, adding that education remains one of the greatest investments any society can make”.

“So, I decided not to fly abroad for my birthday because I wanted to celebrate with our children, our future leaders,” said Maol.

He commended the students for displaying intelligence, confidence, and academic excellence, insisting that every participating school deserved recognition.

“From my observation, there was no loser here today. All eight schools are winners because the competition was healthy, inspiring and highly competitive,” he said.

Apart from the monetary declaration for the winners, Maol urged the Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr Thomas Bariere, to identify any dilapidated school in the area for renovation.

“We are not here to criticise government unnecessarily; we are here to partner with government so that our children can learn in a conducive environment,” stated Bariere.

At the end of the contest, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, emerged as the winner with a reward of N5 million. Also, CSS Akpajo scored 13 points to occupy second position with an award of N3 million. CSS Kenpoly came third with N2 million. Others were: CSS Yeghe (4th), Sunshine Intl Academy (5th), CSS Bera (6th), GSS Kpite (6th), CSS Kira (7th).

Delighted by the students’ performance, Maol announced N5 million in awards for the schools that placed fourth to seventh. He also announced N400,000 to the four judges led by Nuka Akekue, and also N50,000 each to the 16 participants.

“You agree with me that it was a keen contest and a good competition. And the participation was very encouraging. So, on my birthday, I won’t leave here, and any school will go empty-handed. So, I saw that the fourth position is one million. The other four schools will each go with one million. So, everybody won. They will not go back empty-handed.

“Those of you who sat here, read throughout this week, last night, those of you who searched, come here and sit down to represent your school, I’m going to give each of you here in this room now, 50 thousand each as participation fee for participating, so that your classmates and other students will fight next year to participate, knowing that there is a participation fee,” Maol explained.

Bariere commended Maol for what he described as an extraordinary demonstration of generosity and commitment to education, adding that the philanthropist’s work goes beyond celebration and is an investment in the future of Ogoniland.

“With what we have seen here, we are confident about the secured future of Ogoni. Maol has created a platform that you already know will always be running. So, go prepare so that in subsequent editions you will come out stronger and better. And to those of us who have come to celebrate our friend and brother, may people also celebrate you when it is your time. But sir, rest assured that the Khana local government under our watch is a willing and worthy partner,” Bariere stated.

The Paramount Ruler of the Barako Community in the Gokana Local Government Area, Kadilo Kabari, expressed joy at the educational interventions and commended Maol for his commitment to human capacity development and philanthropy.

He said he was not surprised by the gesture because the “seed” Maol planted years ago in the lives of the people had continued to germinate and bear fruit across Ogoniland.

“Today, he is planting more seeds by investing in the lives of children and empowering communities. Gokana and Ogoni people are proud of him because he keeps lifting people and creating opportunities for others to grow,” Kabari said.

The monarch further urged residents to avoid every form of crisis and violence, insisting that peace is necessary for educational and community development.

“Anyone who wants to cause trouble in our communities will be flushed out because Gokana must remain peaceful. Our children must go to school because education brings development,” he said.

Before the competition began, Maol visited B-Dere Community, where he donated a befitting apartment to a physically challenged man, Nawnvin Be-Ega, drawing widespread commendation from residents.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Friday Asa said that the gesture has restored dignity and hope to the beneficiary, pointing out that for many years, Be-Ega had no decent place to call home, “but today Chief Lesi Maol has wiped away his tears and given him comfort and dignity”.

At Gbe Community in Gokana Local Government Area, Maol also distributed educational materials, desks, chairs, school bags, and books to students while promising continued support for education in Ogoniland, saying, “No child in Gbe will continue to sit on the floor to learn.”